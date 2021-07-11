Brewer: The lesson of Afghanistan War

Then we decided to stay after that mission was complete. No president wants to be the one who “loses” a war. What’s more, the U.S. military industrial complex was making a breathtaking amount of money in Afghanistan. We have spent over $2 trillion of borrowed money in Afghanistan. We tried to build a functioning representative democracy where none had ever existed before. Unfortunately, we were missing the single most important ally: Pakistan. We were also missing the single most important partner: Congress.

The government of Pakistan is supposed to be a U.S. ally, but they are riding a tiger. If they fall off, they will be eaten. They clandestinely support the Taliban out of their own domestic self-interest. So long as the Pakistan government provides shelter and arms for the Taliban in Pakistan to conduct terrorist operations in Afghanistan, the Taliban do not attack them. Pervez Musharraf, a former president of Pakistan once said, “Afghanistan must be made to boil at the right temperature.”

I believe in the ancient truth that total, unconditional victory is the one and only reason that justifies spending American blood and treasure in some far away land. When the framers of the Constitution gave the power to declare war only to Congress, they did so using this same ancient wisdom.