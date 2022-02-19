Brewer: Video archive would benefit ‘2nd house’

LB 777 is a bill I introduced this session. The purpose of the bill is to create a video archive of all legislative sessions and all hearings in the various committees. Forty-six states currently have a form of this capability for their citizens. I think it is high time for Nebraska to join this list.
Our one-of-a-kind Unicameral was built on the principle of maximum transparency for the public. This was the major selling point U.S. Sen. George Norris repeated over and over on his campaign around the state. The Unicameral was to be so transparent that the citizens of Nebraska could act as “the second house.” Nebraskans have so much respect for this philosophy that we name schools and power districts and even our legislative chamber after this man.
Sen. Norris could have never imagined the information environment we live in today, but we do know how he would have felt about it. The briefest reading of Nebraska history tells us the invention of the internet and the explosion of new communications technology that has resulted, would have been embraced by Norris. “Every act of the Legislature and every act of each individual must be transacted in the spotlight of publicity,” Norris said.
This task is not as easy as one would first think. It is not just as simple as building a webpage. An archive of video files has to be curated and indexed. Closed-captioning capability must also be developed. Clear language in my bill informs users that the written transcript of the Legislature remains the “official” record. The Legislature will have to coordinate with Nebraska Public Media. Software engineering, long-term large cloud storage, backup capability and careful lawyering writing the law will all be needed. Accomplishing this task will take a joint, interagency effort.
I think people understand that there is a lot more information in a video than contained in a written transcript. Over 70% of human communication is nonverbal. Listening to someone speak if you are blind, or watching someone speak if you are deaf are both far richer experiences for folks with these disabilities. People can hear the emotion in a senator’s voice or see the expression on their face as they speak. The written transcript is no substitute for the context one gets from watching and listening. It is nonetheless very important to have the official record if someone attempts to manipulate the truth about what was actually said.
The LB 777 had an excellent hearing in front of the Executive Board of the Legislature, and it enjoys considerable support among the senators on that committee. I look forward to finishing the amendment on the bill and seeing this idea advance to the floor of the Legislature this session. Like Norris, I want to make it easy and convenient for the “second house” (the public) to see what the first house is up to.
Contact Sen. Tom Brewer: tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, 402-471-2628.