Carter: An open letter to the people of Nebraska

In 2014, when I took the helm of my alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, our student body did not reflect the country we sought to serve.

We set out to change that. Not with quotas, but through a concerted effort to engage young people who felt called to serve, but who may have looked at us and wondered whether they belonged.

We made progress. Women and minorities make up well over half the Class of 2023, for the first time in the Naval Academy’s history. Our 90% graduation rate extended to every group on campus.

More than that, we became the service academy of choice — welcoming to all, representing every faith, race, political affiliation, geography and socioeconomic status. We looked more like the America we take an oath to protect and defend.

I see a similar opportunity for our University of Nebraska.

There has been a great deal of public conversation recently about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to address racial inequities.

These are uncomfortable conversations, with passionate opinions on many sides. Not every Nebraskan, nor every member of the university community, will agree with every element of the plan.