Clinch: A grandchild is the icing on the cake

Grandkids!
“They’re like the icing on the cake,” one cousin said when we were discussing the prospect of it.
“You won’t even believe it,” exclaimed another. “It’s an incredible experience that’s even better than raising your own.”
Naturally, after hearing all of these wonderful things about the next generation, I was excited to see for myself what all of the hoopla was about.
Oh sure, I thought about little grandbabies a lot, but it wasn’t like I was obsessed, I just knew where our lives were headed and surely those little tots would eventually be looming on my horizon.
Take a recent church service, for example, when a darling young mom paraded by with her four young sons, the eldest of whom didn’t appear to be any older than five.
Pat and I both stared after her as she marched her charges into a pew. Yet we both saw different things.
I saw one boy give another a wet willie, and then I saw a bit of a shove from one brother to another that went unseen and under the radar of the mother.
Pat saw hopping and skipping and the possibility of a first down on the front lawn that afternoon.
“Don’t you want to go back?” Pat asked with a deep sigh and dreamy eyes.
“Heck no,” I replied without a moment’s hesitation. “No way I want to return to that chaos. I want grandkids.”
It’s true too. I want little dears that come for the weekend, sit on my lap as I read a book, and perhaps give me a reason to rewatch “The Emporer’s New Groove.”
Still, I never pressured our eldest son, Vernon, and his beautiful wife, Stephanie, about giving us grandbabies. I knew they would do it in their own time.
Huey, our No. 2 son, handled the situation a tad bit differently. He often asked when we were going to get our new niece, or that nephew to wrestle around with. He would remind Steph, just above earshot of other guests, “Fill your plate, Steph. Remember, you’re eating for two.”
At family gatherings — which thankfully just consisted of our immediate family — Huey was known to tap his glass with a spoon, gather a captive audience and announce that Vernon and Steph were expecting.
Naturally this got just the response from Steph that he had anticipated when she said, “Huey! I am not pregnant!”
“Oh,” Huey responded. “My bad,” he said to Steph in a faux-apology before looking at the room and concluding his announcement to his fellow attendees with, “As you were.”
Thank the good Lord that Steph is patient and able to hold her own and give just enough back to keep the ribbing going.
Then last month, the Clinch clan gathered around an RV for a selfie before embarking on a trip to the mountains.
“Gather in,” Vernon exclaimed as he put his phone into his new and fancy selfie stick. “Everyone here?” he asked as he looked around. Then he held his camera into the air and called out, “We’re pregnant!”
My first thought was, Oh no! Surely Vernon wasn’t going to tease her now too. My second thought was, as it always was with Huey’s antics: Don’t laugh, girl, don’t laugh.
The rest of the family must have been on the same page because Charlie said, “Has anyone seen my charger?”
“Oh,” said Lawrence, “I better get my sunglasses before we go.”
“What’s the matter with you people?” Vernon asked as his audience began to scatter. And then he made the announcement again, “We are pregnant!”
That’s when I turned and locked eyes with that beautiful daughter-in-law of mine and mouthed, “We’re pregnant?”
Yes!
Well, praise be!
Later when Vernon chastised us just a tad for not picking up on the news sooner, I told him, “Next time use another line that isn’t reminiscent of your brother crying wolf for two years.”
Either way folks, Baby Clinch is coming in April 2021 and this grandma couldn’t be more excited.
We already had a little bit of icing on the proverbial cake when Huey slid into the booth next to Steph and said, “Remember now, Sis, you’re eating for two.”
And I didn’t even laugh.
