Clinch: A grandchild is the icing on the cake

Grandkids!

“They’re like the icing on the cake,” one cousin said when we were discussing the prospect of it.

“You won’t even believe it,” exclaimed another. “It’s an incredible experience that’s even better than raising your own.”

Naturally, after hearing all of these wonderful things about the next generation, I was excited to see for myself what all of the hoopla was about.

Oh sure, I thought about little grandbabies a lot, but it wasn’t like I was obsessed, I just knew where our lives were headed and surely those little tots would eventually be looming on my horizon.

Take a recent church service, for example, when a darling young mom paraded by with her four young sons, the eldest of whom didn’t appear to be any older than five.

Pat and I both stared after her as she marched her charges into a pew. Yet we both saw different things.

I saw one boy give another a wet willie, and then I saw a bit of a shove from one brother to another that went unseen and under the radar of the mother.

Pat saw hopping and skipping and the possibility of a first down on the front lawn that afternoon.