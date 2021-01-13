Clinch: After many years, a laptop of her very own

There’s not a lot of money to be made in the column writing business, but I knew a good lender (Lori A. Clinch), so I “borrowed” it from myself and ordered up my machine post haste.

I can’t remember how long I had that laptop. But if memory serves, and I don’t think it does in this case, I had it for less than 10 minutes before our Vernon swung by our house on his way back to his campus home and called out “Score!”

I rounded the corner to see him holding my prized possession up to the heavens.

“Can I borrow this just for a short time? My laptop fell off of the table and it’s toast and I need something to write my term papers!”

Out the door it went. I did get an occasional supervised visit with it when Vernon was home. But he answered my pleas to give it back with, “I’ll just need it a little while longer and then I’ll have my big boy job and can buy my own.”

Vernon held true to his word and returned my laptop in the summer of 2016.

“Yay!” I exclaimed to no one in particular as I looked the laptop over. It had a few scrapes and flaws, but had actually withstood its time with Vernon pretty well.