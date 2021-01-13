Clinch: After many years, a laptop of her very own

With a tech-savy family such as ours, laptops are common.
They all have them: They all use them and they all thoroughly enjoy them.
Every single member of the Pat Clinch clan has one, except for me and my Pat, and Pat never seemed to care.
When I first started writing my column back in 2002, I used the “profits” to purchase myself a laptop so that I would be able to write no matter where I was. I pictured myself sneaking off while in the mountains, and writing near a babbling brook.
That dal-gonned laptop had other ideas. It froze up here, blacked out there and would crash for no apparent reason. I spent more money having the stupid thing fixed than what I paid for it originally.
Finally, the mother board on the stupid thing crashed, and when the computer repair guy called me with the news, I told him to give it a good burial or smash it into a dumpster — whichever he saw fit.
I gave up on the idea of babbling-brook-writing and just took good notes while on family vacations.
Then in the fall of 2012, or thereabout, I announced to my family of men that I, too, wanted a laptop and planned to make a purchase.
Naturally, my Pat told me how expensive I was and I told him that I would cover it.
There’s not a lot of money to be made in the column writing business, but I knew a good lender (Lori A. Clinch), so I “borrowed” it from myself and ordered up my machine post haste.
I can’t remember how long I had that laptop. But if memory serves, and I don’t think it does in this case, I had it for less than 10 minutes before our Vernon swung by our house on his way back to his campus home and called out “Score!”
I rounded the corner to see him holding my prized possession up to the heavens.
“Can I borrow this just for a short time? My laptop fell off of the table and it’s toast and I need something to write my term papers!”
Out the door it went. I did get an occasional supervised visit with it when Vernon was home. But he answered my pleas to give it back with, “I’ll just need it a little while longer and then I’ll have my big boy job and can buy my own.”
Vernon held true to his word and returned my laptop in the summer of 2016.
“Yay!” I exclaimed to no one in particular as I looked the laptop over. It had a few scrapes and flaws, but had actually withstood its time with Vernon pretty well.
I sat it on the kitchen counter and went to take a phone call. Lo and behold it was none other than our Huey, our second son, who just happened to be on vacation with his buddy Chase in Europe. I had warned Huey about theft and the thieves that lurked around every corner.
With his 6-foot-2 strong build, he laughed it off and said, “No one is going to steal from me, Ma.”
As I write, there is some filthy thief somewhere who is still enjoying my laptop and probably using it to scam everyone in France.
I’m not bitter.
It’s been four years and I gave up on the idea of a laptop. I still wished for one, don’t get me wrong, but apparently it just wasn’t meant to be.
Then Christmas of 2020 came. My favorite part of Christmas is watching family open gifts and enjoying the celebration. I really don’t want for anything else.
So you can imagine my bliss when they placed a box on my lap. Knowing that they had purchased something for me would have been enough, but when I opened it and saw a brand new rose gold MacBook Air inside, I was ecstatic!
I started to cry, and then Vernon said, “We all went in on it for you Mom, and Dad did too.”
To which Pat replied, “I did? That’s expensive.”
I’ve been in heaven ever since. It’s so pretty and shiny and I keep it next to my spot on the couch and every time I touch it, I smile.
I was smiling right up until today when I heard Vernon, who was on speakerphone with his dad say, “Get on Mom’s laptop and we’ll check out these tractor implements.”