Clinch: All is fair in love and war — and supper

I didn’t grow up in a poor family, yet money was still tight.
With four kids to raise, my parents budgeted their cash, cut back on expenses and kept track of every nickel they doled out.
When it came to food, we never went without. But we certainly didn’t bask in the lap of luxury.
Mom got us by with biscuits and gravy, pigs in a blanket and Hamburger Helper — often served without the hamburger.
So on the rare occasion that we would have a breakfast with something as delightful as sausage or bacon, you truly felt like you were living high on the hog.
It was such a rare treat that I would often save my bacon or sausage for the last, so I could enjoy it and remember how it tasted the rest of the morning.
I remember one such Sunday that I took my time and cherished each bite of my breakfast. I had eaten most everything and as I reached for my single sausage link, a large hand reached in front of me and shoved it into the mouth of my brother, who looked at me and smiled with delight, “Well, if you’re not going to eat it, I will.”
I’m not one to hold grudges, but I have to tell you it’s been 50 years since that day and I’m still a little mad about it.
These days, I’m a middle-aged woman with four grown sons, two of whom have beautiful significant others, to think about. Oftentimes, we like to make a platter of nachos and pile it high.
If you’ve never had the chance to view a group of young men digging into a meal that they love, I’ll tell you this — they’re reminiscent of a pack of wolves going in for the kill.
Yet, I’ll also tell you this: After growing up with a limited supply of the good stuff like meat and cheese, I still feel as if I need to stand up for myself.
I know that I have to act fast; that I can’t dilly-dally or pause for effect. When nachos are served, I quickly spy the anchor nacho — the biggest, best bite of any dish — and move it to my plate with little or no hesitation.
It’s a one-time deal, and I have always done it without hesitation or regrets.
And I got away with it for many years until our Vernon married his beautiful wife, Stephanie.
“Hey!” she called out in disbelief the first time she witnessed it, “Lori just took the anchor nacho!”
“Girl,” I leaned over and whispered, “it’s a dog-eat-dog world around here and we have to have each other’s back! You distract them and I’ll go in for another one for you.”
“It’s okay Lori,” she said so very nicely, “I’ll let you have it, and then the brothers can eat, and then I’ll get what’s mine.”
Oh, so sweet she was, and you would think it would have made me feel bad. But that perfect, large nacho chip with all of its cheese and beef and toppings, more than made up for it.
In my defense, I must say that my behavior around food isn’t always reminiscent of a wild animal. In fact, when dining out, I usually order a meal, eat the veggies and part of the entrée and then dole the rest of it out to my family.
Take last Saturday night, for instance. My husband, Pat, and I were dining out and I ordered prime rib with all of the fixings. When the meal came, I ate the salad, enjoyed the green beans and delighted in feasting on part of the prime rib.
Being a good person, as I proclaim to be, I gave my mashed potatoes, which were covered in cheese and smothered in bacon, to Pat. It’s not that I wouldn’t enjoy such a treat, it’s that my metabolism doesn’t process a bazillion calories as well as his does.
When we were done feasting, we asked for to-go containers and boxed up the leftovers.
After Pat put the remaining mashed potatoes into the box, I noticed there was a piece of bacon the size of a thumbnail sitting on top, as well as a quarter-sized piece of melted cheese.
Without thinking, I picked up my fork and took the bite.
Suddenly, Pat was all aghast: “You took the anchor bite of the mashed potatoes!”
“First of all,” I explained as I enjoyed my bite, “the mashed potatoes were mine and I shared them with you. Second of all, the dish was covered with cheese and bacon when I gave it to you, and what I ate couldn’t fill a teaspoon. Therefore, the remaining bite was not the anchor!”