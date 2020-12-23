Clinch: All is fair in love and war — and supper

I didn’t grow up in a poor family, yet money was still tight.

With four kids to raise, my parents budgeted their cash, cut back on expenses and kept track of every nickel they doled out.

When it came to food, we never went without. But we certainly didn’t bask in the lap of luxury.

Mom got us by with biscuits and gravy, pigs in a blanket and Hamburger Helper — often served without the hamburger.

So on the rare occasion that we would have a breakfast with something as delightful as sausage or bacon, you truly felt like you were living high on the hog.

It was such a rare treat that I would often save my bacon or sausage for the last, so I could enjoy it and remember how it tasted the rest of the morning.

I remember one such Sunday that I took my time and cherished each bite of my breakfast. I had eaten most everything and as I reached for my single sausage link, a large hand reached in front of me and shoved it into the mouth of my brother, who looked at me and smiled with delight, “Well, if you’re not going to eat it, I will.”

I’m not one to hold grudges, but I have to tell you it’s been 50 years since that day and I’m still a little mad about it.