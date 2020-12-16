Clinch: Cherish your family with all their idiosyncrasies

When I was younger, I was sure that I had the craziest relatives in the world.

I had an aunt who would think nothing of popping her false teeth out at you, another one who didn’t mind telling you that “your man” was good looking right in front of “your man,” and still another who you were afraid to stand in front of if you had gained weight, because she would, in fact, tell you that you certainly looked like you had gained some weight.

Then I grew up, looked around me a bit and decided that all families had a few folks that liked to exhibit their award-winning personalities and decided to go with the flow and enjoy them for what they were.

Once I was married and with a family of my own, I would have all of those beautiful aunts of mine and a handful of cousins out for fancy luncheons with my mom. I went all out. I had antique serving dishes, fruit platters and a large spread of entrees and appetizers.

Instead of cringing at the things that my aunts would say and do, I learned to sit back and enjoy it. They were sisters and they were close and I knew the day would come when I would miss their bantering and even some of the crazy stuff that they would say.