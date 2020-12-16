Clinch: Cherish your family with all their idiosyncrasies

When I was younger, I was sure that I had the craziest relatives in the world.
I had an aunt who would think nothing of popping her false teeth out at you, another one who didn’t mind telling you that “your man” was good looking right in front of “your man,” and still another who you were afraid to stand in front of if you had gained weight, because she would, in fact, tell you that you certainly looked like you had gained some weight.
Then I grew up, looked around me a bit and decided that all families had a few folks that liked to exhibit their award-winning personalities and decided to go with the flow and enjoy them for what they were.
Once I was married and with a family of my own, I would have all of those beautiful aunts of mine and a handful of cousins out for fancy luncheons with my mom. I went all out. I had antique serving dishes, fruit platters and a large spread of entrees and appetizers.
Instead of cringing at the things that my aunts would say and do, I learned to sit back and enjoy it. They were sisters and they were close and I knew the day would come when I would miss their bantering and even some of the crazy stuff that they would say.
After one such gathering, they went to a room in our house where I have my grandmother’s piano. Grandma loved that piano and you could never leave her home after a cup of coffee without hearing her play and sing a song or two.
Grandma would gather all of us into her living room on Christmas Eve, cry a little each year as she told us this would probably be her last Christmas, and then she would play and sing her favorite religious song, “I’m Building a Bridge.”
When I was little, I would cry at the idea of this possibly being Grandma’s last Christmas. I couldn’t even ponder the thought. Suddenly I was into my teens, and then into my 20s and as I sat there with a lap full of kids and listened to Grandma’s Christmas performance, I thought that perhaps, just perhaps, Grandma might be a tad-bit melodramatic.
On the day that Mom and her sisters gathered around the piano after a fancy luncheon, they sang. In the way that siblings can, they blended and harmonized and at times it sounded as if there was only one voice.
As I stood around the corner and listened to them, I didn’t think of any of their idiosyncrasies. I just appreciated them for what they were and knew that it was a moment that I would cherish.
And it was.
For several years, I have hosted a Christmas baking party for the women in our family. Everyone brings festive aprons, family recipes and a joyful spirit.
But this year, in light of COVID-19, I wasn’t sure I should host it. There would only be six of us, but still.
I voiced my concerns to my darling Aunt Jean last week, who just turned 88. “Well, I’m not afraid if you’re not,” she said.
How does one answer that? Jean is the last living Aunt in our family. I would never want to do anything to put her in danger.
“None of us have been out of the country,” she continued. “Most of you girls are nurses or have medical training. I just think we need to be careful. Besides,” she then added, “we never know. At my age, this might be my last Christmas.”
“Oh good grief, Grandma!” I replied. “Alright. How about if you come out, we’ll bake with masks on and when we’re done we’ll all gather around the piano and cry as you sing, ‘I’m Building a Bridge.’”
Jean laughed and said, “That sounds good to me, honey.”
I think I’ll keep them all around for an extra song or two of my own before they go.
