Clinch: Don't trust Map Man's so-called 'shortcuts'

All wildlife, that is, except for the turkey vultures, and I was quite certain they were hanging out in anticipation of picking our bones clean if given the opportunity.

Everyone and anyone who knows me knows this: I am not a silent sufferer. No, sir.

“Why would you do this to us?” I asked as I took in our surroundings.

I am a Nebraska girl through and through and I love the beauty of our state. I love the trees and the rivers and, yes, I love the Sandhills and their remarkable beauty.

But the Map Man had us in the middle of nowhere with the promise of taking time off of our trip when all it did was shave hours off of my life.

After what seemed like days, we rounded a corner and there it was, the prettiest thing I had seen since that fateful left turn — a stop sign.

“Look Pat!” I exclaimed as I wiped away fake tears. “A symbol of humanity. Do you think this new road might even exhibit signs of life?”

We made our destination unscathed and then we took the highway home.

Pat said that way was longer but at least the hour-long trip didn’t feel like four days.