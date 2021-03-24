Clinch: Fingers crossed that third time is the charm for back pain

I’d like to give you better news but the truth is — the back is back.

And not the good version of it. It’s more like the ugly-rearing-its-painful-head rendition. Some afflictions just can’t take a hint when they’re not wanted.

I’ve had two epidural shots into my back and I’m maintaining a positive outlook that this last shot is going to do the job!

The first one worked for a couple of months and then began to wear off. The second one lasted for a couple of weeks before it bid the old body a fair adieu and then exited stage left.

On the first day of the epidural, one knows that one must stay put no matter how much better the body feels. One always hopes for miracles on the second day, and by the third, one always realize that we ain’t what be used to be, and we’d better be listening to the old bod and sittin’ a spell.

I do the laundry on a rolling chair, I pick up debris off the floor with long grabbers and I’m fully prepared to buy a cane and use it to whack my handsome husband, Pat.

“Why do you want to whack Pat?” you might ask.

It’s a fine question and I’ll answer it like this: “Because he’s becoming a mouthy whipper-snapper.”