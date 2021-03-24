Clinch: Fingers crossed that third time is the charm for back pain

I’d like to give you better news but the truth is — the back is back.
And not the good version of it. It’s more like the ugly-rearing-its-painful-head rendition. Some afflictions just can’t take a hint when they’re not wanted.
I’ve had two epidural shots into my back and I’m maintaining a positive outlook that this last shot is going to do the job!
The first one worked for a couple of months and then began to wear off. The second one lasted for a couple of weeks before it bid the old body a fair adieu and then exited stage left.
On the first day of the epidural, one knows that one must stay put no matter how much better the body feels. One always hopes for miracles on the second day, and by the third, one always realize that we ain’t what be used to be, and we’d better be listening to the old bod and sittin’ a spell.
I do the laundry on a rolling chair, I pick up debris off the floor with long grabbers and I’m fully prepared to buy a cane and use it to whack my handsome husband, Pat.
“Why do you want to whack Pat?” you might ask.
It’s a fine question and I’ll answer it like this: “Because he’s becoming a mouthy whipper-snapper.”
Pat has not retired. I’ll get in trouble for saying it, but I still get in trouble if I don’t because I wrote about his extended one-hour vacation on the Monday after New Years.
I know he hasn’t retired because the phones keep ringing, the emails keep coming in and the invoices keep sliding across my desk.
Back in the day — was that 30 years ago or a few months in the past? — I used to sit in the office chair and pay all of the bills. My, how they would pile high. I would type the spreadsheets and look up all kinds of things for Pat.
But since the back is back and doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about a comfortable office space, she throws a fit every time I sit in that office chair.
Then, praise to the powers that be and to my immediate family, I received a rose gold laptop for Christmas. I call her Rosie.
Oh, what a gem! She allows me to do my paperwork from the ease of the back-supporting recliner, and to do so with my feet up in the air. That might not sound like a big deal, but ankle season is quickly approaching and some of us need to think about sandal presentation!
In order to do sufficient paperwork while being efficient, I also needed some writing space and a place for my pens, paperclips and stapler.
I was in heaven right up until the recent weekend when Vernon, our eldest and wise cracking son, came home and snatched Rosie from my clutches. He loves her speed and charm, and really likes to make sure I’m giving her proper care.
The young lad didn’t need my lap desk, so he left it on the coffee table all alone.
“Is that for our new grandbaby?” my Pat asked as he walked into the room.
“What?” I asked.
“That highchair tray?”
“That’s mother’s,” Vernon replied without so much as looking up.
“Why does Mom need a highchair tray? Is it for her teething ring or small Kleenex pack?”
You know, I don’t think I’m so anxious for that man to retire after all.