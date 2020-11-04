Clinch: How do you say 'it's for your own good' in cat?

I love animals.
I especially love our own pets. We have Sadie, our cherished five-year-old yellow lab who thinks she’s still a puppy. She loves to run and to play and will fetch anything from a tennis ball to a sneaker.
Then we have our cat, Little Jo. Jo is 15 years old and rules the roost in our antique shop. I’m here to contend that she is one of the most spoiled cats around. She sits on the sales counter and waits for the awards and accolades to come rolling in from all of the customers and if they don’t notice her right away, Jo will make it happen.
Adults love her, children adore her and as for me, well, she’s my baby.
Jo is a Maine Coon and as such, is an absolutely beautiful animal. Being a cat, she knows she’s gorgeous. She likes to strut her stuff, walk the walk and almost gives the hair on her head a shake as she gets ready to pose for pictures.
Jo has always been our “mouser” and earned her keep around the antique shop in keeping the rodent population under control. She hasn’t always handled this task with decorum and has been known to drop half of her meal at our feet. We’ve never been sure if she does this in an attempt to share, or as a way of saying, “I’ve done my part around here, now you do yours.”
I’m tempted to believe it’s the latter.
Then last spring, Little Jo started to slow down. She didn’t have as much get up and go and one could tell the age was starting to set into her joints.
I looked at her and said, “I hear ya girl, I hear ya.”
Then, for the first time ever, Jo wasn’t able to take care of her long fur the way she always has. I tried to brush her out, but she was having none of that. If you’re familiar with cats, you know if they “ain’t having none of that,” neither are you.
So the poor little dear began to develop mats on the fur on her back near her tail. Well, as an animal lover and an adorer of this precious cat, I called the vet and they told me to bring her in. There they would sedate her and trim her and give her a cut to make her look like a beautiful lioness.
I dreaded that appointment more than any medical procedure that I’ve had in a long time. After all, what would my “baby” think? Jo’s smart, but I don’t think she got it when I shoved her into the carrier and told her, “It’s for your own good.”
Naturally Jo didn’t like her crate and loudly voiced her opinion all of the way to the vet and when I picked her up several hours later, she was not any better.
That is to say the least. She howled all of the way home, and broke the language barrier with a few choice sounds of her own.
When we returned safely to the antique shop, I opened the carrier and let the little dear out. I don’t think I’ve ever dealt with such a mad female in my life. She shot out of her carrier sporting a brand new look and was not at all happy about it.
Jo’s long thick hair was gone and therefore she looked half her size. Her “lioness cut” consisted of a beautiful head full of hair, a puff on the end of her tail and fur on her legs up to her knees.
She gave me the what-for and walked away. Then she came back with “And another thing!” and then followed up with a firmly stated (in her own language of course) “Don’t think I’m done with you, little missy!”
Of course I tried to follow her around to pick her up and see if we could hug it out, but she was having none of that fun.
It’s been a week since we changed her look and I think that Jo’s starting to accept that changes that we made to her image against her will and the vet assures me that she feels better.
Today Jo let me hold her again. She let me scratch her ears and rub her tummy.
But as she walked away looking like a 90-year-old lady with a great figure that’s trying to dress like she’s 20-something with her “gogo boots,” I’m grateful that she doesn’t know that I’m laughing at her.
