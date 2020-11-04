Clinch: How do you say 'it's for your own good' in cat?

Then last spring, Little Jo started to slow down. She didn’t have as much get up and go and one could tell the age was starting to set into her joints.

I looked at her and said, “I hear ya girl, I hear ya.”

Then, for the first time ever, Jo wasn’t able to take care of her long fur the way she always has. I tried to brush her out, but she was having none of that. If you’re familiar with cats, you know if they “ain’t having none of that,” neither are you.

So the poor little dear began to develop mats on the fur on her back near her tail. Well, as an animal lover and an adorer of this precious cat, I called the vet and they told me to bring her in. There they would sedate her and trim her and give her a cut to make her look like a beautiful lioness.

I dreaded that appointment more than any medical procedure that I’ve had in a long time. After all, what would my “baby” think? Jo’s smart, but I don’t think she got it when I shoved her into the carrier and told her, “It’s for your own good.”

Naturally Jo didn’t like her crate and loudly voiced her opinion all of the way to the vet and when I picked her up several hours later, she was not any better.