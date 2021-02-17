Clinch: Husband is working on his retirement

From the day that I married my Pat, he had told me that his plans were to complete 40 years in his construction business and then retire.
Well, it happened, and I must say, it had been a plan in the making.
As you can imagine, retiring wouldn’t be easy for my Pat.
Turns out, a man doesn’t just work 60-plus hours a week for 40 years, and then just hang up his tool belt and walk out the proverbial door.
Yet on the Monday morning after New Years 2021, the anniversary and completion of 40 years in the construction business, Pat retired.
Oh, what a momentous occasion.
Instead of donning heavy winter gear, packing a lunch along with a material list and a stack of blueprints and driving away in his work truck, I found Pat in the early morning hours sitting in his easy chair.
“Isn’t this nice?” I asked as I sat across from my newly retired husband. “You no longer have to worry about lining up jobs and working in the cold.”
“It is something isn’t it?” Pat replied. No sooner had the sentence left his mouth when he said, “Hey, why don’t you shoot a text to the Smiths and see if they want me to come out and install the railing on their new deck? And then contact our guys and see if they feel like working with me today.”
Pat had retired, my friends, and you have to hand it to him — he lasted for darn near an hour.
Pat worked nearly every weekday and some on Saturday, and every weekday since. He “enjoyed” swinging his hammer, visiting with subcontractors and hanging in the lumberyards while chatting up job materials.
Since he was “retired” he left every morning with the promise of making the day an early quit.
“I’m just going to do this and I’ll only need to do that but I should be home long before sunset.”
Yeah, right.
His not retiring is one thing for Pat, but I had high hopes and dreams for myself as well.
Naturally, it was not to be.
“Boy, you really slept her in!” he exclaimed one Friday morning as I meandered out into the family room in my oversized bathrobe. “It’s darn near 7:20!”
“Uh huh!” I replied as I gave the old noggin a good scratch and ignored his imaginary tardy bell. “I’m up plenty early according to my schedule.”
“Well,” Pat said with a tone reminiscent of his pre-retirement days, “the day’s half over!”
“I no longer have to get up at zero-dark-thirty with you.” I retorted, and then I yawned as I sauntered my way to the coffee pot and continued, “You see, I’m retired.”
“You’re not retired,” Pat replied as he sat there fully dressed in his work clothes. He had yet to don his tool belt, and his work boots still sat in the corner, but the man was clearly ready for a work day.
“Oh, make no mistake, little mister. I’m retired from Pat Clinch Construction and my job doesn’t require me to be anywhere until 10:30.”
Do I still type up his spreadsheets, you might ask? Well, that’s going to be a yes. Do I still handle his invoices and text clients like it’s my job? That’s a “Yessiree, Bob.”
I still do everything I can to help him work during his early retirement days, and as I look back upon the time he spent fully retired, I have to tell you this — that hour was something.