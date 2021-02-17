Clinch: Husband is working on his retirement

From the day that I married my Pat, he had told me that his plans were to complete 40 years in his construction business and then retire.

Well, it happened, and I must say, it had been a plan in the making.

As you can imagine, retiring wouldn’t be easy for my Pat.

Turns out, a man doesn’t just work 60-plus hours a week for 40 years, and then just hang up his tool belt and walk out the proverbial door.

Yet on the Monday morning after New Years 2021, the anniversary and completion of 40 years in the construction business, Pat retired.

Oh, what a momentous occasion.

Instead of donning heavy winter gear, packing a lunch along with a material list and a stack of blueprints and driving away in his work truck, I found Pat in the early morning hours sitting in his easy chair.

“Isn’t this nice?” I asked as I sat across from my newly retired husband. “You no longer have to worry about lining up jobs and working in the cold.”