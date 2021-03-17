Clinch: I’d like a refund on daylight savings, please

I woke up yesterday morning feeling all out of sorts.

According to the clock, it was my usual wake up time of 7:15 a.m. But instead of being awakened to a colorful sunrise with the promise of a new day, it looked more like zero-dark-thirty.

The sky was dark, the house was still and even my beloved spouse, the Morning Man himself, was fitfully snoring.

As I wondered why it was that I felt so tired and disoriented, I remembered what it was that was messing with my mojo — the stinking time change!

It made me speculate, and quite crankily so, why the heck they mess with it. I don’t know who they are, but I’ll tell you this — it must be a conspiracy to throw my metabolism out of whack.

Time is an important thing. It’s something to make reference to, schedule appointments by and to set one’s alarm clock with. You just don’t toy with that kind of thing.

Spring back, fall forward or whatever!

Turns out, clocks in the United States change at 2 a.m. local time. In spring, clocks spring forward; in fall, clocks fall back from 1:59 a.m. to 1 a.m. In the Ukraine it’s at 4 a.m. and oh, who stinking cares?