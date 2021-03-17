Clinch: I’d like a refund on daylight savings, please

I woke up yesterday morning feeling all out of sorts.
According to the clock, it was my usual wake up time of 7:15 a.m. But instead of being awakened to a colorful sunrise with the promise of a new day, it looked more like zero-dark-thirty.
The sky was dark, the house was still and even my beloved spouse, the Morning Man himself, was fitfully snoring.
As I wondered why it was that I felt so tired and disoriented, I remembered what it was that was messing with my mojo — the stinking time change!
It made me speculate, and quite crankily so, why the heck they mess with it. I don’t know who they are, but I’ll tell you this — it must be a conspiracy to throw my metabolism out of whack.
Time is an important thing. It’s something to make reference to, schedule appointments by and to set one’s alarm clock with. You just don’t toy with that kind of thing.
Spring back, fall forward or whatever!
Turns out, clocks in the United States change at 2 a.m. local time. In spring, clocks spring forward; in fall, clocks fall back from 1:59 a.m. to 1 a.m. In the Ukraine it’s at 4 a.m. and oh, who stinking cares?
It is at times such as this that I realize that I have way too many clocks and that some of them are just downright difficult. The large clock in the foyer hangs seven feet off of the ground and I either have to set up scaffolding or use a broomstick to move its large hands.
The clock on the microwave takes a computer analyst to configure and therefore can only be programmed when the kids come home (period). The clock on the DVR changed easily enough with the remote, but imagine my horror when I realized that I’d programmed it for a.m. instead of p.m. and rather than recording my favorite late-night drama, I have a fun-filled segment of Dr. Oz watching a chef put vegetables through a juicer.
Then there’s the clock in the family room that has a fun-filled slot that never quite ever goes back over the nail, the timepiece in the hall with hands that refuse to move and the digital alarm clocks that I’d rather bang with a hammer than figure out.
By the time I finally get them set, I’m contemplating adding vodka to Dr. Oz’s concoction and settling in for a long winter’s nap.
The good news is that the computer reset itself and better yet the clock in my cherished SUV displays the right time for the first time since last October.
The real question is how is a gal supposed to adapt? Quite frankly, it takes six months for my internal clock to change and coincidentally that’s about the same time that “they” go and change it all again!
“What time is it?” Pat asked when I woke him up for church on Sunday morning.
“It’s 7:30.”
“Is that the real time?”
I mulled it over for a second and then explained as best I could, “Well, see it’s the new real time. In the old real time, it would only be 6:30 but with the time change it’s actually 7:30 but your internal clock feels like it’s an hour earlier and that on some level it has been robbed of 60 minutes that it really could have used right now.”
Although my response seemed to appease him, I must admit that what I just said made absolutely no sense to me.
I get that the time change is meant to conserve energy and make the world greener for all time to come, amen. But what I’d like to know is where is all that energy that we’re conserving? Because I’m certainly not feeling it!
I’m not hungry at mealtime, not tired at bedtime and I hit my snooze so many times this morning that I over-slept an hour. I was relieved when I looked at the wall clock in our bedroom but my happiness was short-lived as I realized that I forgot to set it to the new time.
The dog doesn’t want to get up in the morning, won’t go to bed at night and, although she can’t voice her opinion, I’m quite sure that she thinks we’ve all lost our minds.
I spent the bulk of the day chasing my tail and wondering where the minutes went. I suppose “they” think it’s nice to change things up now and then.