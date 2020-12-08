Clinch: It's easy — just do everything backwards

“I’ll just get out and you back this stinking thing in,” I said with the frustration of it all.

“You’re doing fine,” he said with enough patience to make me want to smack my head into the steering wheel.

“Turn your wheel to the left, now to the right, keep going, keep going,” then he stuck his thumb out and pointed as if he were trying to hitch a ride in an attempt to get me to move even closer to the Honda, and as I smacked into the curb and gave us both a slight case of whiplash, he said, “See, now that wasn’t so bad.”

The humanity.

Now you would think that one bad back-up job every so often would be enough for folks. That the men in my life would step up to the plate and let me off the hook and allow me to pull forward into a stall now and then.

But no. In fact, just last week my family of males insisted that I back into yet another parking stall.

“It’ll be easier to pull out,” one said. “Everyone else has backed in,” chimed in another. And as I pointed out that it was just a bunch of men trying to show off, my husband said, “Come on, Lori, you can do it!”