Clinch: It's easy — just do everything backwards

Editor’s note: This column originally appeared June 29, 2010.
You can’t tell it to look at me, but I’m not much of a backer-upper.
Not so much with regards to things folks do on a computer, mind you. No, sir, my trouble is in regards to getting into a vehicle and driving it backwards into anything smaller than the Continental Divide.
Shocking as it may seem, it’s true. I have difficulty backing my Suburban up to the garage door. I look absurd when backing out of a parking space and once spent an hour trying to back a camper into a stall the size of Kansas.
On the bright side of things, I can be quite humorous. In fact I once spent the better part of an afternoon entertaining an entire neighborhood as I moved a small trailer in a reverse circle in the middle of the street because I didn’t know how to maneuver the stinking thing into a driveway.
Apparently there was nothing on TV as amusing as watching a woman hang out her window to peer over her left shoulder as her trailer, for reasons we may never understand, backed to the right.
I get that you turn the wheel to the right if you want the dang thing to go left and vice versa. But when you tell yourself to think opposite, you can’t remember if the way you’re thinking is the opposite or is simply the way you would normally think.
And if that makes any sense to you, we should start a support group and meet on Monday nights.
The only thing worse than not being a backer-upper is being married to a man who is.
That man of mine could back a 20-foot trailer with l6-foot extension ladders strapped to its sides uphill, around a corner and park it between two trees and still have room left over for a sheet of paper.
Worse yet, he would not even break into a sweat.
This truly poses a problem when he has to deal with my backing skills and especially when it pertains to his beloved truck.
“Use your mirrors,” he said the other night as if he were the teacher and I was his enthusiastic pupil.
“You use the mirrors,” I retorted like a moody teenager who doesn’t like to be told what to do.
“Well, look how far you are from the car next to you.”
“I feel that a six-foot span is nice,” I said in my defense. “That’s the problem with the world today — nobody gives anybody any space.”
“Yeah, well you could build an 80-unit apartment complex between you and that Honda Civic. You’ll have to pull out and start over.”
As a crowd gathered and some wise cracker started selling popcorn to watch the nutty lady back up a truck, I pulled out and started the whole process over again.
“I’ll just get out and you back this stinking thing in,” I said with the frustration of it all.
“You’re doing fine,” he said with enough patience to make me want to smack my head into the steering wheel.
“Turn your wheel to the left, now to the right, keep going, keep going,” then he stuck his thumb out and pointed as if he were trying to hitch a ride in an attempt to get me to move even closer to the Honda, and as I smacked into the curb and gave us both a slight case of whiplash, he said, “See, now that wasn’t so bad.”
The humanity.
Now you would think that one bad back-up job every so often would be enough for folks. That the men in my life would step up to the plate and let me off the hook and allow me to pull forward into a stall now and then.
But no. In fact, just last week my family of males insisted that I back into yet another parking stall.
“It’ll be easier to pull out,” one said. “Everyone else has backed in,” chimed in another. And as I pointed out that it was just a bunch of men trying to show off, my husband said, “Come on, Lori, you can do it!”
Then he stuck out his hitchhiker thumb and started in again. One kid told me to get the lead out and another instructed me to floor it as yet another observed, “You act like you’re backing up into the abyss!”
With that, I pulled forward into a stall in front me and parked with ease.
I may not be able to back up, but I can certainly reverse a situation.
