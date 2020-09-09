Although I adore the advancements that technology has brought to communication, I sometimes miss being able to lay hands on a phone number all by myself.
Back in my day (am I too young to say that?) a person could simply dial 411, tell the operator a name and town, and the dear woman would look it up for you. If memory serves, she would also dial the number and save a gal that painful task of having to push all of those buttons.
When they slapped on a small fee for performing these services, tightwads such as myself began to utilize phone books. We had them by every phone in the house and, as cell phones became more popular, made sure we kept one in the car.
My utilization of the phone book caused much chagrin from my eye-rolling offspring. My, but how they scoff. They couldn’t believe that I go to “all of that work.” Meanwhile, they would touch the “home” button on their smart phones and ask Siri to look phone numbers up for them.
Apparently, their Siri liked them more than my Siri liked me, because they ask their Siri for any number at any time and she simply complies, and like the operators in the days of yore, their Siri even offers to dial the number for them — for free.
Meanwhile, my Siri would respond that I have no contacts by that name. Duh! That’s why I’m asking you to look it up! Or she’d send me a list of 20 businesses by the same name in locations near and far and simply forget the “city” part of my request.
Although some relish technology and bask in the simplicity their newfangled devices offer, the ease of finding phone numbers just isn’t so simple for me.
Take the other day, for instance, when Pat, my dearly beloved spouse, asked me if I happened to have a phone number for his good friend Bob.
One might wonder why my Pat didn’t have Bob in his own contact list, but my Pat likes it much better when he has me to do his bidding.
Sadly, I didn’t have Bob as a contact. Nor was Bob in the phone book, the yellow pages or (yes, I still use it) the Rolodex. I gave Siri a good old college try simply because I’m a positive sort of person.
Within seconds she gave me the name of every Bob in our fair city, none of which had the last name that I had asked of her.
Yet, I’m nothing if not resourceful, because when you need to call Bob, you need to call Bob.
I went to the online white pages and lo and behold, there was Bob! Now, before you go into celebration mode you should know this: They gave Bob’s hometown, age and the name of his spouse. Was there a phone number, you might ask? Well, that’s going to be a no-sirree-Bob.
I could get Bob’s phone number, sure enough, for a meager monthly fee and a commitment to a six-month number-looking-up membership. And that’s not all, phone fans. That small fee would also offer me a background check on Bob, list any traffic offenses and might even let me know what the dear man had for dinner.
Just in case inquiring minds wanted to know.
Being a tightwad and not really interested in knowing Bob’s financial status, and arrest records, I quickly terminated my online inquiry.
Yet, Bob still needed calling, and a girl has to do what a girl has to do. Therefore, I swallowed my pride and sought the assistance of one of our technological sons.
“Look up the number for Bob,” my son asked of his Siri. Then, with an emphatic eye-roll, he rattled off the number and walked away.
Sometimes I really miss the good ol’ days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.