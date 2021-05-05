Clinch: More than ready to become ‘Gigi’ or ‘Gammy’

Not too much, you understand, but we certainly could feel the love. (A rare and momentous occasion).

A little more time flew by, then we learned that a son and his beautiful wife were going to be blessed with a baby.

My, how the family gathered ’round for that news, and then the speculations began to roll in. Would it be a boy or a girl? Would it be a sports hero or a scholar? What will they name this child?

Then the big question came to mind — what would he or she call me?

I couldn’t help but ponder that big question myself. I have a friend whose grandkids call her “Gigi.” I liked that. I like “Gammy,” but wasn’t a fan of “Noni” or “Tutu,” and “Tinnie” sounds like “Meemaw” likes a nip in the afternoon.

Before the arrival of this precious child, I stupidly posed the question to Vernon’s brothers over the phone.

“Whatever you like,” one son responded, “we all just want you to be happy.”

While that sounds sweet, I know this kid well enough to know that before that last part was out of his mouth, he was fist-bumping the air and congratulating himself for shouting out the right answer.