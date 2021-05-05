Clinch: More than ready to become ‘Gigi’ or ‘Gammy’

When I was 35 years old, I ran into an old classmate and asked her how she was doing.
“Great,” she replied, “I’m a grandma now.”
I’ll be honest with you, whistles didn’t sound and bells didn’t ring — instead, it was as if a great silence fell over the land.
“Grandma?” I asked, in a voice that was barely above a whisper.
“Grandma,” she repeated enthusiastically. “It’s like I am in heaven.”
Well, folks, there you had it, and I could barely wrap my mind around it.
At the time I was still taking kids to swimming lessons in the morning, baseball games in the evenings and handing toddlers through the shower curtain so their father could give them a quick rinse before bedtime.
I was anything but ready for my grandparenting years.
Speaking of years, my, but how rapidly they’ve rolled by. One minute you’re telling little Timmy not to smack his competitor in the face with his caramel sucker and the next you’re watching him walk across the stage with the sportsmanship award.
There’s the time when one of your sons calls his brother a not-too-vulgar and yet not-so-nice name from home plate, and then suddenly he’s the best man at his wedding and mixing his usual insults with just a little emotion.
Not too much, you understand, but we certainly could feel the love. (A rare and momentous occasion).
A little more time flew by, then we learned that a son and his beautiful wife were going to be blessed with a baby.
My, how the family gathered ’round for that news, and then the speculations began to roll in. Would it be a boy or a girl? Would it be a sports hero or a scholar? What will they name this child?
Then the big question came to mind — what would he or she call me?
I couldn’t help but ponder that big question myself. I have a friend whose grandkids call her “Gigi.” I liked that. I like “Gammy,” but wasn’t a fan of “Noni” or “Tutu,” and “Tinnie” sounds like “Meemaw” likes a nip in the afternoon.
Before the arrival of this precious child, I stupidly posed the question to Vernon’s brothers over the phone.
“Whatever you like,” one son responded, “we all just want you to be happy.”
While that sounds sweet, I know this kid well enough to know that before that last part was out of his mouth, he was fist-bumping the air and congratulating himself for shouting out the right answer.
“You’re beautiful no matter what she calls you, Ma,” said Charlie, my darling youngest son and while I was still gullible enough to believe that he might have meant it, I heard snickering going on in the background.
Then Huey, our “tell-it-like-it-is” son, said, “I got it, Ma! Now wait for it: How about she calls you Grandma Lor-dog?”
I don’t know about you, and I mean no disrespect to any professions, but that name sounds more like a title for an elderly bounty hunter than a sweet little lady making cookies for her grandchild’s visit.
Our grandchild came and we went to meet her for the first time last weekend.
My beautiful daughter-in-law handed her to me, and I was head over heels in love within a nano-second.
Suddenly, and for the first time in years, the clock slowed down, the world stopped spinning and the little things didn’t matter.
There’s my family and this baby and for that moment, that was all that mattered.
That little angel can call me whatever she wants.
Either way, I am now Grandma, and it’s like I’m in heaven.