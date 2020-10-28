Clinch: Please, all I want is more storage on my phone

There are all sorts of things to worry about in the world today.
We have world peace to consider, this awful pandemic to ponder and certainly we must muse about where this 2020 election is headed.
Points to consider for sure and certainly topics for dinnertime discussion, if you’re fortunate enough to be dining with like minds.
I stay in touch with these subjects. I’m not ignorant, uncaring or oblivious. I do all that I can to help mankind, stay in the know and tirelessly pray for all of us.
In the midst of all of these horrific events, we still have the day-to-day tasks. This is what has my undivided attention at this moment, and has me complaining to no one in particular: The storage on my iPhone is full and I cannot do the things that I need to do.
It’s trivial, I know, yet it’s quite bothersome. I cannot download apps or important information, and worse yet, I cannot take pictures.
Some might think it minuscule. But here we are, about to enter the heart of the holiday season, and I’m having to let one Kodak moment after another go undocumented.
Why, it’s a shutterbug’s nightmare!
I could go to settings and manage my storage, see what’s taking up all of my memory and click things away like it’s my job. But I don’t want to. More importantly, I don’t know how.
I am fortunate enough to have four brilliant and very techy sons. They have their finger on the pulse of technology, are a step ahead of the game and could solve “Mom problems” with a mere couple of clicks and an ounce of ingenuity.
Alas, they will not. When I hand them my phone, they become mystified and shocked at the amount of those little red do-hickeys in the corners of my apps that apparently indicate I have unfinished business.
“Look at this!” one will exclaim as he draws his brothers in. “She has 72 unread text messages, 16 Snaps and apparently hasn’t looked at her reminders for the better part of a week!”
Since I’m convinced that my lack of storage has nothing to do with my Snaps or apps for that matter, I try to keep whatever son I’ve corralled for the time being, on task. But to no avail.
“You have 712 notifications on Pinterest, 475 on Dropbox and do you even have an inkling of what you’re doing with Twitter?”
“I just want to take pictures!” I say in my defense. “Is that too much to ask?”
Ultimately they go into a very complicated lecture that commences with, “All you have to do is...”
I would tell you what they say after that, except that I mentally check out at this moment and hear nothing but “blah blah blah.”
They could do these things for me, you understand, but they want me to be “grown-up enough” to learn how to do it myself.
Typically, I offer up a rebuttal to this argument by reminding them of things I’ve done for them throughout the years that are just as important — laundry, cooking and homework! Not to mention the wonderful childhood that I gave them.
“What about the Cloud?” I asked during our most recent conversation concerning the lack of storage on my phone.
“What about it?” asked this particular son.
“Perhaps I could use the Cloud to transfer all of my pictures to our main computer and then Cloud them back if I need them on my phone.”
“Do you even know what the Cloud is?” he asked.
“It’s a type of Internet-based computing that provides shared computer processing resources and data to computers and other devices on demand?”
“She has no memory,” he said to no one in particular, “yet this is the type of stuff that she keeps in her head?”
Oh, they all think they’re pretty smart right now, but one of these days those kids of ours will have their own children and they’re going to want dear old Grandma to help with their homework.
Maybe, just maybe, we’ll then have some fresh blood to help Granny free up her memory.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!