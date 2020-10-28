Clinch: Please, all I want is more storage on my phone

There are all sorts of things to worry about in the world today.

We have world peace to consider, this awful pandemic to ponder and certainly we must muse about where this 2020 election is headed.

Points to consider for sure and certainly topics for dinnertime discussion, if you’re fortunate enough to be dining with like minds.

I stay in touch with these subjects. I’m not ignorant, uncaring or oblivious. I do all that I can to help mankind, stay in the know and tirelessly pray for all of us.

In the midst of all of these horrific events, we still have the day-to-day tasks. This is what has my undivided attention at this moment, and has me complaining to no one in particular: The storage on my iPhone is full and I cannot do the things that I need to do.

It’s trivial, I know, yet it’s quite bothersome. I cannot download apps or important information, and worse yet, I cannot take pictures.

Some might think it minuscule. But here we are, about to enter the heart of the holiday season, and I’m having to let one Kodak moment after another go undocumented.

Why, it’s a shutterbug’s nightmare!