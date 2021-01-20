Clinch: Riding with my sister is sure to give anyone whiplash

My youngest sister, Misti, is the sweetest, kindest person that you could ever meet.
She does anything and everything for everyone. She puts everyone’s needs before her own, and when I say that she would lay down her life for anyone in her family, I’m not exaggerating — I’ve witnessed it first hand.
Misti is always happy and upbeat and not afraid to entertain the room.
That being said, you can imagine how out-of-character she seems when you ride shotgun in the passenger seat of her sedan. There, one gets to witness sweet Misti Dawn turn into Mad Maxine.
I recently had the joy of such a ride last week when I was without a car and, although I’ve witnessed her driving before, I didn’t remember it being so frightening.
Perhaps because I have aged and didn’t remember what riding with her was like or maybe she’s getting worse as she ages.
One minute we were just driving along and having a lovely conversation, and the next, things turned on a dime.
“Look, lady!” she called out to a driver who pulled out in front of her, “I’m in no mood to mess with you today!”
Naturally and thankfully, the lady in the car ahead of us was driving along with her windows up and was completely ignorant of the fact that Livid Louise was right behind her.
Misti quickly reverted from her outburst to, “So, as I was saying, what kind of present do you think we should purchase for your new grandbaby?”
Thinking the “storm” had passed, I was about to offer up a couple of suggestions until a gentleman in the lane next to us cut her off and nearly sent us into oncoming traffic.
My sweet sister again changed her mental hats and this time turned into Furious Fran.
“Alright buster!” she shouted out to this inconsiderate intruder. “Where did you get your driver’s license?! A Cracker Jack box? Are you really that oblivious to the traffic around you? Do you just drive around all day wreaking havoc and completely oblivious to the mayhem you’re causing?!”
“You have a vein popping out of your head, Sis,” I said as I cautiously patted her on the shoulder. “Maybe we should just get you home and into some warm jammies and a hot cup of mocha.”
“I’m fine,” she sweetly replied. “Anyway, I was looking at some baby clothes and they just have the cutest stuff right now. I really want to get the little doll something special from her very own Aunt Misti.”
Just then, a fellow ran a stop sign and Misti once again switched gears faster than you could call out, “Lord help us all!”
“Are you drunk?” Misti called over her white knuckles that were gripping the steering wheel, “because your driving is enough to make us all think that we need a drink!”
Misti took me to my destination, and I could not have been any happier to be there.
I was finally able to release myself from my seat belt and climbed out the door and resisted the urge to drop to my knees and kiss the asphalt.
“Thanks for the ride,” I said as I attempted to mask my sarcasm.
“You’re welcome, doll,” she replied as she smiled at me sweetly, “Anytime.”
“Let me know what you decide about a baby present.” Then she offered up a sincere and heartwarming, “I love you.”
As she began to drive away, a man turned into the parking lot in front of her as if he was pulling into a pit stop at the Daytona 500 and I heard her call out from her sedan, “Mister, you do not want to start with me today!”
You know, next time I’m without a car ... I might just walk.