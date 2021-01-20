Clinch: Riding with my sister is sure to give anyone whiplash

My youngest sister, Misti, is the sweetest, kindest person that you could ever meet.

She does anything and everything for everyone. She puts everyone’s needs before her own, and when I say that she would lay down her life for anyone in her family, I’m not exaggerating — I’ve witnessed it first hand.

Misti is always happy and upbeat and not afraid to entertain the room.

That being said, you can imagine how out-of-character she seems when you ride shotgun in the passenger seat of her sedan. There, one gets to witness sweet Misti Dawn turn into Mad Maxine.

I recently had the joy of such a ride last week when I was without a car and, although I’ve witnessed her driving before, I didn’t remember it being so frightening.

Perhaps because I have aged and didn’t remember what riding with her was like or maybe she’s getting worse as she ages.

One minute we were just driving along and having a lovely conversation, and the next, things turned on a dime.

“Look, lady!” she called out to a driver who pulled out in front of her, “I’m in no mood to mess with you today!”