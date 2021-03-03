Clinch: Routine teeth cleaning stretches into something more like torture

You know, the only thing that’s fun about getting your teeth cleaned is this:
Nothing.
I mean it’s not as if folks shouldn’t enjoy sitting under a bright light as if they were being interrogated by one agent of the FBI while another assaults your teeth with a hammer and chisel.
The scraping and prodding and making one wonder if they’re getting a cleaning or an extraction done is a real hoot, as well as a holler.
But if there is an upside to the process of getting your choppers cleaned, I’m here to tell you that I can’t think of it.
I’m unlucky enough to have been born with the sort of genetics that require me to undergo the teeth cleaning procedure every three months. The good news about frequent cleanings has always been that they are quick and relatively pain free.
Then our steady gal retired and our good dentist went and hired a young and enthusiastic hygienist.
“How are you doing today. Miss Lori?” she asked as she unveiled her tray.
“Oh, I’m okay,” I replied sheepishly as I looked at all 57 of her jabbing instruments that she was unveiling as if she was Vanna White on the “Wheel of Tortuous Fortune.”
“My name is Tammy, and I’ve replaced Mary, who has worked here all of these years. I’ll be taking a look at your teeth and see what all we have going on and get to work.”
Then she pulled out a gadget the size of a drive-in theatre as she explained that it’s been a year since my last set of X-rays.
“This might be a bit uncomfortable,” she said as she attempted to shove her film between my cheek and gums. “But I’ll be quick.”
Some people have their interpretation of quick and others have another and the duration of time totally depends upon whether a film that’s the size of a deck of cards is shoved into their mouth or they are the person doing the shoving.
I survived it but I’m not going to lie to you, I may need some therapy and perhaps a little whiskey to get over it.
Then Tammy started the God-forsaken cleaning. Oh, Lord help us all. She didn’t stand on my chest or jab the probe into my gums like a knife into my heart ... but still.
You might find this hard to believe, but I’m a model patient and a silent sufferer. But after 50 minutes, she pulled another instrument out of my mouth and I said, “Girl, are you done?”
“Almost!” she said and then she added, “You’re doing great.”
I for one am here to contend that I’m too old to be comforted with, “Good job,” or “Atta girl.”
All I wanted to hear was the words of a warden: “You’re free to go.”
It wasn’t the most uncomfortable cleaning that I’ve ever had, but it ranked right up there.
As I write, I have an award-winning smile and I’m pretty sure I’m sporting the cleanest mouth this side of the Poconos.
I love my dentist so I’ll keep her on and I’m sure her hygienist did me some good. If she’s still there in three months, I think I’ll give her a plaque.