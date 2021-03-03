Clinch: Routine teeth cleaning stretches into something more like torture

You know, the only thing that’s fun about getting your teeth cleaned is this:

Nothing.

I mean it’s not as if folks shouldn’t enjoy sitting under a bright light as if they were being interrogated by one agent of the FBI while another assaults your teeth with a hammer and chisel.

The scraping and prodding and making one wonder if they’re getting a cleaning or an extraction done is a real hoot, as well as a holler.

But if there is an upside to the process of getting your choppers cleaned, I’m here to tell you that I can’t think of it.

I’m unlucky enough to have been born with the sort of genetics that require me to undergo the teeth cleaning procedure every three months. The good news about frequent cleanings has always been that they are quick and relatively pain free.

Then our steady gal retired and our good dentist went and hired a young and enthusiastic hygienist.

“How are you doing today. Miss Lori?” she asked as she unveiled her tray.

“Oh, I’m okay,” I replied sheepishly as I looked at all 57 of her jabbing instruments that she was unveiling as if she was Vanna White on the “Wheel of Tortuous Fortune.”