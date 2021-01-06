Clinch: Scrimp and save all you want, but don't get between a woman and her coffee

Sometimes I think my beloved spouse would have fared better if he’d chosen to live out a meager existence as a lonely old miser.

He could have spent his golden years staring at his stacks of coins and rooms full of money. When the harsh winter winds blew, he could have balanced his checkbook to his heart’s content without ever wondering why a good deal of money went to a website of which he’d never heard.

Instead, he met and married a woman who not only purchased green beans in bulk, but who also thought that a portfolio was an expensive notebook from the kids’ school supply list.

It’s a wonder that we’ve made it through so many years of marriage unscathed. While I tend to think that $17.99 per month is a cheap investment for a streaming television service, he begs to differ.

“Take that times twelve,” he says in response, “$17.99 doesn’t sound so cheap at $215.88 per year, now does it?”

Well, no, nothing sounds cheap when you take it times 12.