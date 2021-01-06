Clinch: Scrimp and save all you want, but don't get between a woman and her coffee

Sometimes I think my beloved spouse would have fared better if he’d chosen to live out a meager existence as a lonely old miser.
He could have spent his golden years staring at his stacks of coins and rooms full of money. When the harsh winter winds blew, he could have balanced his checkbook to his heart’s content without ever wondering why a good deal of money went to a website of which he’d never heard.
Instead, he met and married a woman who not only purchased green beans in bulk, but who also thought that a portfolio was an expensive notebook from the kids’ school supply list.
It’s a wonder that we’ve made it through so many years of marriage unscathed. While I tend to think that $17.99 per month is a cheap investment for a streaming television service, he begs to differ.
“Take that times twelve,” he says in response, “$17.99 doesn’t sound so cheap at $215.88 per year, now does it?”
Well, no, nothing sounds cheap when you take it times 12.
To make financial dilemmas even worse, that darn Santa was mighty generous with the Clinch family this past Christmas season. He brought Carhart shirts, high-dollar socks and, when the time was right, he purchased name-brand work boots that make men happy where ’ere they go.
Then, with a twinkle of his eye and a twitch of his nose, Santa left us with a, “Ho ho ho,” and one big fat credit card bill to go. Imagine my beloved’s chagrin when that happy little invoice arrived.
“Look at the enormity of this thing!” Pat exclaimed as he broke out in a sweat. “Who the heck wanted a Bluetooth beanie hat gadget?”
“It’s not a gadget, it’s a technological miracle.”
“What the heck does it do?”
I tried to think up something clever, but I honest to gosh have no clue as to what the hat’s function is, so I simply responded with, “it makes our family look cool.”
Along with the credit card bills came the high utility bills, the bill from the butcher and, hey, that cup of cheer wasn’t simply going to pay for itself.
Then came the end of the year insurance bills complete with steep premiums enveloped with pictures of happy families who sat around their Yuletide campfire as they take a moment to think about what a good neighbor their agent is.
The whole thing left the checkbook feeling empty, and although we’re financially stable, I’m pretty sure that Pat heard the walls of our bank accounts bellow with a cavernous echo.
Since then, Cap’n Tight Wad has attempted to place a king-sized lid on spending.
“How much did you pay for this ketchup?” he asked me when I came home from the grocery store the other day.
He then quickly followed that inquisition with a “Whoa! Hold on just a dal-goned minute,” and “these had to be expensive!” and the ever-loving, “we can’t afford small containers of potato chips that are made by people I’ve never heard of.”
“They’re called Pringles,” I said as I snatched the can from him, “we’ve been buying them for years.”
“Well, it’s time to cut back on Pringles and all of the other unnecessary items.”
“I suppose you think I should go without my protein bars?”
“Well, I certainly don’t think you need this expensive little can of coffee.”
It was then that I broke into a sweat. My knees went weak, I started to shake and my heart began pound.
I could barely speak a word but finally found the strength to defend myself with a faint breath, “You are not going to mess with my coffee.”
“You don’t need that expensive brand; there’s nothing wrong with our standard brand.”
“No, there’s nothing wrong with that brand, but is there anything wrong with a woman enjoying a cup of Italian roast now and then?”
When he came into the kitchen the next morning, the room was filled with a fresh Italian aroma as I happily enjoyed my piping hot cup of brew.
“I thought we decided to cut back on expenses,” he was quick to point out.
“We did.”
“So, where did you get the money for the coffee?”
“I found five quarters in the sweeper bag yesterday,” I said with a smile, “and I took it times twelve.”