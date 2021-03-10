Clinch: Setting it up so she can work from home

I did it, and I did it all by my myself too.

Ok, so I did have to ask Vernon, our eldest and highly techy son, for a nugget or two of his wisdom. But all he did was send me a link and I figured it out from there.

So, I may or may not have called him a couple more times, but who was keeping track?

Perhaps Vernon was, but if he brings it up, I will throw a couple of things his way that include but certainly won’t be limited to labor and delivery.

What did I do that makes me so proud, you might ask? Well, I linked my new and shiny laptop to our home computer. That way I can pay bills and prepare taxes all from the comfort of my family room recliner.

You show me someone who doesn’t think that’s a big deal, and I’ll show you someone who can still sit comfortably in their office chair with a herniated disc as

a sidekick.

I know, I know, I’ve got to get that fixed, but a girl can only handle so much in a day’s time.