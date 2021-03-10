Clinch: Setting it up so she can work from home

I did it, and I did it all by my myself too.
Ok, so I did have to ask Vernon, our eldest and highly techy son, for a nugget or two of his wisdom. But all he did was send me a link and I figured it out from there.
So, I may or may not have called him a couple more times, but who was keeping track?
Perhaps Vernon was, but if he brings it up, I will throw a couple of things his way that include but certainly won’t be limited to labor and delivery.
What did I do that makes me so proud, you might ask? Well, I linked my new and shiny laptop to our home computer. That way I can pay bills and prepare taxes all from the comfort of my family room recliner.
You show me someone who doesn’t think that’s a big deal, and I’ll show you someone who can still sit comfortably in their office chair with a herniated disc as
a sidekick.
I know, I know, I’ve got to get that fixed, but a girl can only handle so much in a day’s time.
This opens up a whole new world for me. With my trusty laptop I can now settle invoices from anywhere, using our desktop and its bookkeeping program. I can air-print reports, log in from our antique shop and take care of business from beyond.
I have always loved our home office, with its oak cupboards and spacious drawers. I’m surrounded by old family photos and mementos from our sons up to, but not limited to, hand-pinched pots.
I’ll tell you this, we are flush on places to keep our paperclips!
The home office has always given me a homey feeling. Most mornings I enjoyed donning my oversized bathrobe, fuzzy slippers and large cup of coffee and going to work from home, sporting bedhead and not a stitch of makeup.
Thankfully, that was long before COVID-19 and Zoom meetings.
I would hate to show someone my face early every morning.
I’m vain enough to think that the lighting has to be right, that the background must be appealing and it’s just not that easy to hold the camera over one’s head so that onlookers can’t see her double chin.
I’ve only Zoomed once, and it was a disaster after the doorbell rang and the dog let out a series of loud barks before she pushed the front storm door open and chased the UPS man up the drive.
Sadie always comes back, but not that day. For some reason she loved this UPS driver as if she was a teenage girl and he was the man of her dreams.
I had to catch her and coax her back into the house and it simply wasn’t easy on this old lady.
Although I had taken the time to prepare for my home office that day and was even sporting cute hair, I was anything but darling when I returned to the Zoom call and wasn’t smart enough to realize that I could mute out the panting, and that of the dog’s as well.
Thankfully, that’s not my everyday duty and I commend those who do it.
Right now, I’m comfortably reclined, sipping a low-fat latte with a pile of bills stacked beside me.
I’m still running into a few snags but I have an easy way to fix those — I’ll get Vernon to do it.