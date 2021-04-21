Clinch: She's a nurse, a mom, a superhero — and my baby sister

Misti carried on with work and school and her studies and then in January 2019, Mom fell ill.

“We’ll make sure you get to stay in your home,” Misti promised. I have to tell you, I was a little stressed at the time. I mean, I felt like I had a lot on my plate already, how could I do this again? At the same time, how could I say no when my sister, who was carrying a much larger load, was saying yes?

I tell ya, sometimes it’s no fun having a sister who is a superhero.

Mama passed peacefully and went to be with her maker in February 2019.

“Did Misti finally think that was enough good duties for the moment?” you might ask. Well, that’s going to be a no.

With one year left to go to earn her degree, Misti adopted her darling twin grandsons, and she and Mike are raising them as their own. It was quite an adjustment, with her toughest year lying ahead of her. Yet she has never been one to back down from challenges.

Then came COVID-19. It attacked her and Mike with a vengeance. Thank God for His grace, for they got through it and Misti was able to stay in school and keep her grades up and come through one more time.