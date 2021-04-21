Clinch: She's a nurse, a mom, a superhero — and my baby sister

My baby sister — Misti Dawn.
She’s always been the poster child for a younger sibling. She used my makeup behind my back, wore my jewelry and loaned out my clothes to her friends.
She also taught me how to deal with bullies. Not in your typical way, you understand, but more of a shock treatment that she devised all on her own.
She first tested it out on my shy little self on a walk home from school with her. I was used to walking alone and when I saw a pack of the middle school bullies, I normally crossed to the other side and carried on along my merry little way.
Not Misti, no, sir. That girl always faced adversity head on and rather than let me cross the street, she called out to the bullies, “See my big sister here?! She doesn’t take anything off of the likes of you!”
Naturally this provoked the bullies to take my cute little stocking cap off of my head, toss it to the ground and challenge me to a brawl.
I must have stood twice as tall as my baby sister, but I was 10 times meeker and when push came to shove, she stood her ground and the bullies backed down. There wasn’t a fight to be had.
Misti has lived most of her life like that. Facing challenges and smiling in the face of adversity. At age 35, and as a single mom with two boys, she put herself through nursing school and obtained her LPN license. It was tough, but she did it.
And as she enjoyed the sense of accomplishment, our dear father sat down next to her and said, “Baby girl, I am so proud of you but why enjoy a hamburger when you can enjoy the whole cow?”
In 2015, Misti began to take pre-requisites for the RN program while still working full time. In spring of that same year, our brother had a major heart attack and required full care. Everyone, myself included, felt he should go to a full-time facility. Knowing he was only 53 years old, she said, “That will kill him.”
Despite our arguments, she said, “I will do this.”
Misti continued her studies, her work and, with the help of her partner, Mike, they brought Artie home and got him back on his feet. Artie passed away in August 2016.
Then came Papa. By then, Misti was in the RN program full bore and still working full time. Dad wanted to pass at home and my sister, Patti, and I wanted to do everything we could to make that happen. But we couldn’t do it without Misti.
Misti filled the shoes completely. Patti and I helped with medical appointments, but Misti did his in-home care and tended to all of Dad’s skilled nursing needs. She showed up around the clock to care for him.
Dad passed at home in March 2018, surrounded by his family and his youngest daughter that made sure it happened.
Misti carried on with work and school and her studies and then in January 2019, Mom fell ill.
“We’ll make sure you get to stay in your home,” Misti promised. I have to tell you, I was a little stressed at the time. I mean, I felt like I had a lot on my plate already, how could I do this again? At the same time, how could I say no when my sister, who was carrying a much larger load, was saying yes?
I tell ya, sometimes it’s no fun having a sister who is a superhero.
Mama passed peacefully and went to be with her maker in February 2019.
“Did Misti finally think that was enough good duties for the moment?” you might ask. Well, that’s going to be a no.
With one year left to go to earn her degree, Misti adopted her darling twin grandsons, and she and Mike are raising them as their own. It was quite an adjustment, with her toughest year lying ahead of her. Yet she has never been one to back down from challenges.
Then came COVID-19. It attacked her and Mike with a vengeance. Thank God for His grace, for they got through it and Misti was able to stay in school and keep her grades up and come through one more time.
Misti has two weeks left to go. It is with tears in my eyes that I write and thank her instructors for getting her through, her classmates for cheering her on and her precious partner, Mike, for not letting her give in.