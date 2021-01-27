Clinch: Speaking out about the misery of winter, taxes

I’m sitting at my desk today and working on taxes and watching it snow.
Winter and taxes. Why, if they were actual people, they would be a couple of lonely old duffers, and of that you can be sure.
In fact, I think one would be safe to say that nobody wants to hang out with Misery and his sidekick, Wretched.
Oh, sure, there are those who love to snow ski and build snowmen. In fact, I have a couple of great-nephews who recently moved here from Houston and they think that the fluffy white stuff is nothing less than the “bomb-diggity.”
Those boys even enjoy shoveling it and to that I say, give it some time. When the newness wears off they’ll change their minds.
Winter is like a house guest: You don’t mind him at first, but after a few days you want him to pack up his frigid ways and simply go away.
“Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no more!”
There are also people who love the tax season. These are the folks who get to fill out the EZ forms, mail them off and then wait for their big fat refund to come. Oh, how I remember the day.
Nowadays, my tax season is a colossal headache. I get to work with 1099s, W2s and lovely reconciliation forms that put a nice bow on it all and pull it together.
Then I get to balance the checking accounts, and curse myself for basking in the sun in the summer and not staying on top of the mound of paperwork.
I’m not bitter at all.
If snow was ice cream and taxes were delicious toppings, then the cherry on top would be insurance audits. I get to do three of those lovely little buggers — count them, three — and all due by this week’s end.
I’m quite certain that if any of our insurance agents are reading this column, they’re skipping to the sports section right now, because they have to be tired of hearing me complain about it.
“You’ve never been a silent sufferer,” my handsome husband said to me last week.
I suppose he’s right. But you show me someone who enjoys the day chained to the chair with a mountain of paperwork and is happy about it, and I’ll show you someone who is hitting the hooch.
I’m truly grateful for the snow, because Lord knows we need the moisture, but you show me someone who enjoys shoveling the snow and feels blessed for the opportunity, and I’ll show you my two great-nephews. I’ll bet you my last dollar that in two years, one will have to lay down an abundance of cash to get them to shovel the stuff.
We’ll get through this time of year; we always do. Old Man Winter will hang around longer than he should, but he’ll lose his icy grip on us eventually. The taxes will get done and on their way out, they’ll give me a good opportunity to gripe about it.