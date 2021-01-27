Clinch: Speaking out about the misery of winter, taxes

Then I get to balance the checking accounts, and curse myself for basking in the sun in the summer and not staying on top of the mound of paperwork.

I’m not bitter at all.

If snow was ice cream and taxes were delicious toppings, then the cherry on top would be insurance audits. I get to do three of those lovely little buggers — count them, three — and all due by this week’s end.

I’m quite certain that if any of our insurance agents are reading this column, they’re skipping to the sports section right now, because they have to be tired of hearing me complain about it.

“You’ve never been a silent sufferer,” my handsome husband said to me last week.

I suppose he’s right. But you show me someone who enjoys the day chained to the chair with a mountain of paperwork and is happy about it, and I’ll show you someone who is hitting the hooch.

I’m truly grateful for the snow, because Lord knows we need the moisture, but you show me someone who enjoys shoveling the snow and feels blessed for the opportunity, and I’ll show you my two great-nephews. I’ll bet you my last dollar that in two years, one will have to lay down an abundance of cash to get them to shovel the stuff.