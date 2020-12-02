Clinch: Surprised by sons with less mess than usual at Thanksgiving

Last week we hosted Thanksgiving for our four sons and their significant others.

And even though they’ve seen the house at its best and during its down-and-dirty worst, (I’m here to contend that the last particular situation falls squarely on their shoulders), I felt the need to have the place clean and tidy upon their arrival.

I know full good and well what those sons of ours, along with their genetic makeup, are capable of. But I still feel the need upon their every return to make the house as homey as possible.

I did what I could by myself to spiff up the place, but the old gray mare just ain’t what she used to be, especially with a pinched nerve in her back (which is much improved by a recent spinal injection).

I prepared the house as best as I could and then I called in the big guns: Gals with mops and disinfectants who attacked the filth with frenzy and left me with a smile and a whimsical feeling, which may or may not have been a result of the ammonia.

I surveyed our home, shoved some dirty towels into the rear of the laundry hamper and then stood back and said to myself, “It is good.”