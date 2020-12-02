Clinch: Surprised by sons with less mess than usual at Thanksgiving

Last week we hosted Thanksgiving for our four sons and their significant others.
And even though they’ve seen the house at its best and during its down-and-dirty worst, (I’m here to contend that the last particular situation falls squarely on their shoulders), I felt the need to have the place clean and tidy upon their arrival.
I know full good and well what those sons of ours, along with their genetic makeup, are capable of. But I still feel the need upon their every return to make the house as homey as possible.
I did what I could by myself to spiff up the place, but the old gray mare just ain’t what she used to be, especially with a pinched nerve in her back (which is much improved by a recent spinal injection).
I prepared the house as best as I could and then I called in the big guns: Gals with mops and disinfectants who attacked the filth with frenzy and left me with a smile and a whimsical feeling, which may or may not have been a result of the ammonia.
I surveyed our home, shoved some dirty towels into the rear of the laundry hamper and then stood back and said to myself, “It is good.”
The bulk of the Clinch clan arrived after dinner on Wednesday night, and with their dog running between their legs, they dropped their bags, wares and basketballs right in the middle of the clean foyer.
Although part of me wanted to scream out, “Ah, c’mon!”
I refrained from doing so.
Instead I hugged them and said to myself, “A clean house is overrated anyway.”
“What’s for eats?” our Huey called out.
“Did you buy us any groceries this time?” inquired Charlie.
“Hey, you’re not saving this dessert for anything special, are you?”
I could have been my usual hag of a nag, but I let it slide. They ate what they wanted, told me how happy they were to be home and then headed out to the driveway for a traditional late-night game of basketball.
They did put their food away and the dishes in the sink but I knew then and there that the kitchen wasn’t going to be the same until the weekend was over.
On Thanksgiving Day, they peeled the mashed potatoes, prepared the green beans and fried the turkey. No complaints there! And when the meal was done, everyone chipped in and helped with the dishes.
Then we all went downstairs to apparently “trash the basement,” and look for a good movie.
When I arose the next day, the house looked as though a parade had just marched through and the street cleaners were nowhere in sight.
Yet, unlike days of yore, when the bulk of the cleaning fell squarely on my grouchy shoulders, they picked up the cans and the coffee cups and put things away.
It almost made me wonder if maybe my crankiness during holidays past was paying off.
The trend continued throughout the weekend. We cooked like crazy, dined abundantly, and when the time came to do the dishes, everyone chipped in until it was time to throw in the towel.
We celebrated right up until Sunday, which also happened to be Vernon’s birthday, with prime rib and carrot cake.
Then they all packed their wares, climbed back into their vehicles and with a “toot toot!” of the horn, drove away.
It’s been a day or so since their departure, and the house is still in disarray. As I try to decorate for Christmas and get back to those dirty towels that I hid in the hamper, I promise myself that I’ll get it all ship-shape again.
But who am I kidding? This place isn’t going to be stellar again until preparations begin for their return home at Christmas.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!