Clinch: Thankful for everything but the chore of preparing the turkey

Happy Thanksgiving.
As I write, I pray that you are settled safely into your home and that while you may not be able to share the holiday with everyone that you love, that you’ll be able to share it with someone.
I also pray that you are able to prepare a meal in celebration, perhaps some potatoes, green beans and, if your heart desires, canned cranberry sauce with great hopes that at least one person will eat it.
As I ponder the idea of preparing for the Thanksgiving day celebration, I do so with a smile on my face as I love the holidays. However what I do not love is this — preparing the turkey.
As one mentally plans that preparation, she can’t help but think of turkey days past, getting up at zero-dark-thirty, meandering to the kitchen in her house robe and pulling the big bird from the clutches of the refrigerator drawer.
I’ve hauled many a bird from the fridge to the kitchen sink in my day, but I have to tell you this, lugging that 26-pound bird just isn’t as easy as it used to be.
Back in the day, I would pull that bad boy out by the strap, give it a good hoist and drop it into the sink with nary a thought. I didn’t have to consider a slipped disc, a pinched nerve or an agony-filled morning.
These days, it’s quite a feat, and once the bird is in the sink, the pain has just begun.
Cutting the netting off is easy enough, but it’s the plastic deathtrap that holds the legs of the bird together that deals me fits.
I suppose it could be because the morning never has sung my praises and I don’t do my best work in the wee hours. But I’m here to contend that there is no easy way to get that plastic ankle cuff off. You can try to give it a good pull, as your optimists often will, but it’s to no avail.
Then you go to the big kitchen knife, you try to saw through as best as you can and most likely curse yourself for not giving into that temptation from late night infomercials and ordering a knife that would have cut through a shoe, if need be.
If you’re lucky like me, you’re married to a builder and power tools are available. They’re not handy mind you, but you do have access. All you need to do is don your zebra slippers, which totally compliment your oversized red robe and then you just meander out to the garage.
That plastic strap might hold up against the worthiest of foes, but it’s no match for the reciprocating saw.
Now that you have the legs free and feel as if you’re making progress, you stare deep into the cavity of the big bird and realize that although you gave it adequate time to thaw in the fridge, it’s still nothing short of an artic tundra inside and now you get to stick your mitt deep into the cavity to force it to give birth to the neck and whatever else the fine folks at the turkey farm decided to throw in there.
The thing about a frozen cavity of a large bird is this — it’s not pleasant. It’s cold, it has sharp shards of ice, and whatever nook the neck is lodged in, it’s not willing to give it up without a fight.
You try hot water, perhaps a paper towel, so you can get a grip, but once again, if you’re lucky enough to be married to a man with tools, you have some options.
You don some goggles, march back out to the garage and return with a set of pliers large enough to free up a six-inch water pipe.
One thing is for sure, I’ll be quite a sight as I shove that beast into the carcass of the old bird to free it of its innards. But it will be worth it.
I’ll finish the preparation, put the bird into the oven and wait for the rest of the holiday to unfold.
Mostly, I’ll be thankful for what we have and for our family members and pray for those who have not. Stay safe.
