Clinch: Thankful for everything but the chore of preparing the turkey

Cutting the netting off is easy enough, but it’s the plastic deathtrap that holds the legs of the bird together that deals me fits.

I suppose it could be because the morning never has sung my praises and I don’t do my best work in the wee hours. But I’m here to contend that there is no easy way to get that plastic ankle cuff off. You can try to give it a good pull, as your optimists often will, but it’s to no avail.

Then you go to the big kitchen knife, you try to saw through as best as you can and most likely curse yourself for not giving into that temptation from late night infomercials and ordering a knife that would have cut through a shoe, if need be.

If you’re lucky like me, you’re married to a builder and power tools are available. They’re not handy mind you, but you do have access. All you need to do is don your zebra slippers, which totally compliment your oversized red robe and then you just meander out to the garage.

That plastic strap might hold up against the worthiest of foes, but it’s no match for the reciprocating saw.