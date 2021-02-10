Clinch: The test is just as bad as the ailment

They say that aging isn’t for the faint of heart.
I say, “True dat!”
The fine lines aren’t fun, the gray hair is not a hoot and neither are the tests they put you through to find out what could be causing late-breaking and subsequent physical ailments.
The MRI I had for my back last November wasn’t painful and might seem like a cake walk for those who are not claustrophobic. But for those of us who feel like we can’t breathe in an enclosed tomb, the MRI is a whole different animal.
They offered me a Valium before putting me into that noisy coffin of a machine. Although the thought was considerate, I wasn’t sure that a sedated state, complete with a little drooling, was how I wanted to spend the rest of the day.
Although they didn’t exactly present me with a post-procedure T-shirt that said, “I spent 20 minutes in a tube and I didn’t even cry!” they sure shootin’ should have.
Turns out I have a herniated disc that’s putting pressure on the old sciatic nerve.
Not to worry — a couple of procedures here and there, and I should be able to get right back to life as I knew it...
Just so long as I don’t have to bend over to pick up my own socks.
One would think that Mother Nature would leave me be with that late-breaking development, but oh no! She needed to throw some stomach issues into the mix just to keep things interesting.
I was hoping for a question here and a prognosis there, followed by the ever-loving, “Take this little pill and it will fix you right up!”
But not so. Instead, I received a recommendation for an upper GI — an X-ray examination of your esophagus, stomach and the first part of your upper intestine.
If you’ve never had one, might I suggest this: Run!
OK, so it’s not that bad. But what they do like to do is to first pour you a cocktail that tastes like Pop Rocks (back in the day when you were stupid enough to chase them with diet soda).
Just to get a little bubbly action going mind you.
As they’re serving you this fine mixture, you notice the lineup — four cups of chalky white conglomerations with your name written all over each of them.
“Take a sip of this and hold it! Okay, now swallow. Okay, turn right, now left; are you able to hold your right hand up over your head and touch your big toe with your left hand while holding your breath? Okay, now swallow again.”
Then they lay you down flat on a cold slab of steel. “Roll over and drink our lovely chalky concoction on your right side, now your left, now lay on your tummy and drink. That’s good.”
“Was there a reason I needed to do that?”
“Not really, we just get a kick out of it.”
Then came the question that just slayed, flabbergasted, and left my mouth all agape: “Can you lay flat on your back and lift both feet straight up into the air at the same time?”
I had to take a minute to look around to see if there were some hidden fitness gurus, bendy body builders or at least that guy who likes to hang upside down like a bat on his lumbar machine. But all eyes were upon me.
“Um,” I replied as I pondered my herniated disc and pinched nerve and lifting both my feet simultaneously towards the heavens, “not even on a good day.”
I mean, were we conducting an upper GI or a yoga class?
I sure hope that sometime in the near future we’ll be able to simply plug ourselves into a machine that will tell doctors and techs and exercise gurus our diagnoses without humiliation and discomfort.
Until then, I’ve decided not to age another day.