Clinch: The test is just as bad as the ailment

One would think that Mother Nature would leave me be with that late-breaking development, but oh no! She needed to throw some stomach issues into the mix just to keep things interesting.

I was hoping for a question here and a prognosis there, followed by the ever-loving, “Take this little pill and it will fix you right up!”

But not so. Instead, I received a recommendation for an upper GI — an X-ray examination of your esophagus, stomach and the first part of your upper intestine.

If you’ve never had one, might I suggest this: Run!

OK, so it’s not that bad. But what they do like to do is to first pour you a cocktail that tastes like Pop Rocks (back in the day when you were stupid enough to chase them with diet soda).

Just to get a little bubbly action going mind you.

As they’re serving you this fine mixture, you notice the lineup — four cups of chalky white conglomerations with your name written all over each of them.

“Take a sip of this and hold it! Okay, now swallow. Okay, turn right, now left; are you able to hold your right hand up over your head and touch your big toe with your left hand while holding your breath? Okay, now swallow again.”