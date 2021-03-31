Clinch: This is the most valuable piece of advice I ever received about raising children

When we became pregnant with our first-born son, we were offered all sorts of advice.

“Always remember that you’re the one in charge!” said one fine friend.

“Take the time to play with them, make them your job, they should be your number one priority.”

Good advice, if I must say so myself, but the following little nugget of wisdom came in strongly on the list of the Top 10 — “Never leave Legos on the floor in the middle of a dark room.”

Word to the wise.

We raised four sons and there was much knowledge doled out. Some I secretly scoffed at, most I took to heart, but the best advice I ever received when it came to child rearing was this: Always remember to enjoy it.

When my good friend Paul, a single father, shared that with me before the birth of our first son, I never thought much of it. After all, I was carrying the perfect child, a precious darling, and my little angel would never be anything less than that.