Clinch: This is the most valuable piece of advice I ever received about raising children

When we became pregnant with our first-born son, we were offered all sorts of advice.
“Always remember that you’re the one in charge!” said one fine friend.
“Take the time to play with them, make them your job, they should be your number one priority.”
Good advice, if I must say so myself, but the following little nugget of wisdom came in strongly on the list of the Top 10 — “Never leave Legos on the floor in the middle of a dark room.”
Word to the wise.
We raised four sons and there was much knowledge doled out. Some I secretly scoffed at, most I took to heart, but the best advice I ever received when it came to child rearing was this: Always remember to enjoy it.
When my good friend Paul, a single father, shared that with me before the birth of our first son, I never thought much of it. After all, I was carrying the perfect child, a precious darling, and my little angel would never be anything less than that.
Ha! From my thoughts to God’s ears. That child was hell on wheels to say the least. He was into this, into that and quickly had us banned from most people’s homes. I let him know I was in charge; I took the time to play and made him the number one priority. But there was no way I was enjoying it.
I scoffed at Paul’s advice.
Then there were the times that little toddler of mine crawled up on my lap with a pair of his father’s pliers in his chubby little hands (I have no idea where he found them) and although I had no idea what he had been taking apart, I rocked him to sleep in my arms and I enjoyed it.
Then his younger brothers came along, and the world certainly turned into a whirlwind. We had footballs being tossed across the living room, children running down the hall to receive a long pass and complaints from the front yard that someone had called a fourth down when it was clearly a third and long.
I wasn’t always receptive to these arguments, but as I look back, I can’t help but smile and, yes, enjoy it.
The toddler years were the worst, and then those sons of ours became young men.
They got mad at each other, flexed their adolescent muscles and made their place known in the world.
It wasn’t long before their lawn games became organized sports, and they were on a team where they had a real referee instead of a woman calling over an unmated basket of socks to “Repeat the down!”
I became the mom on the block that always served the Kool-Aid. I quickly learned that if you make jalapeno poppers, they will come. I made big meals for every Husker game and as the front yard filled with high school kids, I enjoyed it.