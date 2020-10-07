Clinch: Value of family heirlooms isn’t always apparent

Family heirlooms.
It just seems like they don’t mean what they once did to folks.
When my siblings and I were younger, Mom walked us through the house and pointed out her bequests to us. She explained who they had belonged to, how they had obtained them and made certain that we understood that they were never to be sold.
“If you decide that you don’t want them, pass them along to one of your cousins.”
Mom’s most cherished possession was my great-grandma’s sandwich platter. Great-Grandma had received it as a wedding gift and brought it to America, from Sweden, on a ship.
“Cherish this forever,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes. And I have. We have an antique shop, and I know full good and well that dishes no longer sell. In fact, I would probably be fortunate to sell it for $20 at a garage sale. But it meant the world to my ancestors, so I display it in a prominent place with a bright light shining down upon it.
I once took our four young sons through the house and talked to them about the family heirlooms. I explained the value of this and the worth of that and when I got to the sandwich plate, I told them that it was never to be sold.
“In fact,” I went on to say, “if there was ever a fire or natural disaster and you only have time to grab one thing, take the sandwich platter.”
“All right, boys,” our Lawrence said to his brothers as he recapped the heirloom tour, “If there is one thing we must remember, it is this! If there is ever a fire, break the sandwich plate.”
What are you gonna do?
I love my family heirlooms and I do my best to care for all of them. All, that is, except for one — Pam.
My grandpa was a truck driver and was often gone for months at a time. At the end of one of his long treks, he brought Pam home for my Mom. I’m sure that at the time Pam was a beautiful doll with long curly hair and beautiful eyes.
Mom cherished her and kept her throughout her childhood and long into her adult years.
The first time I laid eyes on Pam, she was no longer bright eyed and bushy tailed. In fact, she was nothing short of horrifying. She had spent time in the cellar, had suffered water damage and certainly was not an image of her former self.
“Your grandfather gave her to me when I was a little girl,” Mom explained to me.
“Well, that’s certainly something,” I responded with faux appreciation.
“We need to make sure that she stays in the family,” Mom went on to say.
“Yes, yes we do!” I fibbed and at the time, I totally envisioned myself assigning the responsibility on my two younger sisters.
Then one day, Mom summoned me. “I need you to come by today. I have something for you.”
When I walked in the door, Mom had a tear in her eye and appeared to be choked up. Then she reached down and pulled Pam out of a beautiful pillow case. “I’ve been thinking about it and I want you to have Pam.”
Now, Mom was a practical joker and pretty darned good with all of her theatrics. Therefore, I stood there and tried to read her, hoping on some level that she was messing with me.
But she was being sincere. She wanted me to have Pam and take her to my home.
This opened up a whole new can of worms. First and foremost, where would one display Pam? At nearly two feet tall, one couldn’t exactly tuck her in a corner. The art niche in the foyer had a totally different motif going on, and I couldn’t exactly prop her up on the bed in one of the boys’ old bedrooms.
Now that my dear and precious mother has gone on to her heavenly home, I look at Pam and wonder what my obligations are.
After careful consideration, I’ve decided to pass her on to one of my nieces. In the way of my mother, I’ll do it with tear-filled eyes and an abundance of emotion.
I’ve also decided that whoever takes Pam may one day be deserving of the sandwich platter.
We’ll see.
