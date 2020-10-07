Clinch: Value of family heirlooms isn’t always apparent

Family heirlooms.

It just seems like they don’t mean what they once did to folks.

When my siblings and I were younger, Mom walked us through the house and pointed out her bequests to us. She explained who they had belonged to, how they had obtained them and made certain that we understood that they were never to be sold.

“If you decide that you don’t want them, pass them along to one of your cousins.”

Mom’s most cherished possession was my great-grandma’s sandwich platter. Great-Grandma had received it as a wedding gift and brought it to America, from Sweden, on a ship.

“Cherish this forever,” she said as tears welled up in her eyes. And I have. We have an antique shop, and I know full good and well that dishes no longer sell. In fact, I would probably be fortunate to sell it for $20 at a garage sale. But it meant the world to my ancestors, so I display it in a prominent place with a bright light shining down upon it.

I once took our four young sons through the house and talked to them about the family heirlooms. I explained the value of this and the worth of that and when I got to the sandwich plate, I told them that it was never to be sold.