Clinch: When hard-won sleep finally comes, it brings strange dreams

I have recently discovered that as I age, sleeping through the wee hours has become increasingly difficult.

I’m not sure if it’s because of aches and pains or simple restlessness, but I’ll tell you this — I’m certain that it’s not because I dozed for a couple of hours on the couch the night before.

When I do get the opportunity to sleep past four o’clock in the morning, disquieting dreams plague me.

I always dream the same things: I’m running from here to there, to and fro, and try though I may, I can’t get a darned thing accomplished. I’m waiting tables and cannot get caught up; scrubbing in for surgery and forgot to cover my hair; or running up a flight of stairs that are falling apart under my feet.

It’s not just me that has these weird dreams. My husband, Pat, has recently had some crazy nocturnal moments as well.

“Well,” he said to me during the wee hours of a dark morning last week, “Scott Frost called. He’s building a house with some students from the Voc-Tech campus and needs to get a roof on. Needs it to be done by Sunday.”