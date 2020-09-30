Clinch: When hard-won sleep finally comes, it brings strange dreams

I have recently discovered that as I age, sleeping through the wee hours has become increasingly difficult.
I’m not sure if it’s because of aches and pains or simple restlessness, but I’ll tell you this — I’m certain that it’s not because I dozed for a couple of hours on the couch the night before.
When I do get the opportunity to sleep past four o’clock in the morning, disquieting dreams plague me.
I always dream the same things: I’m running from here to there, to and fro, and try though I may, I can’t get a darned thing accomplished. I’m waiting tables and cannot get caught up; scrubbing in for surgery and forgot to cover my hair; or running up a flight of stairs that are falling apart under my feet.
It’s not just me that has these weird dreams. My husband, Pat, has recently had some crazy nocturnal moments as well.
“Well,” he said to me during the wee hours of a dark morning last week, “Scott Frost called. He’s building a house with some students from the Voc-Tech campus and needs to get a roof on. Needs it to be done by Sunday.”
“That’s fine,” I replied without missing a beat, “just don’t ask me to help you. I spent the night caring for a baby that was not ours. I was not provided with any information regarding whose it was, when the responsible party would return and if there was any sort of care package available to me to get the little dear through the day.”
“Scott was worried about the rain,” Pat interrupted. “I wanted to help him, but who wants to roof on a Sunday?”
“Try being in Little Town USA,” I responded, “with no availability of an infant department, baby bottles or diapers. And! For reasons we may never understand, I had no car to drive to the stores that they did have. It was just me with an unknown baby wandering the streets of Smallville.”
My sister, Patti, did make a cameo appearance in the dream, but only long enough to pop in and tell me that the dress slacks I was wearing were too short.
This morning we both rested better, but the dreams still came. Pat’s nightly entertainment consisted of, but wasn’t limited to, lumber yards.
Meanwhile, my dream started with me suddenly appearing close to a nearby hospital when one of the staff approached me and said, “Run, Lori, they’re ready for you now!”
“Okay!” I responded as I took off on a dead run, “what are we doing?”
“You’ve signed up to donate a couple of organs.”
“Wasn’t that supposed to happen on my death bed?”
“No time for details now, Mrs. Clinch. Run!”
Many things went through my dreaming mind, up to and including how ticked Pat was going to be if they killed me.
The next thing I knew, I was going into a concert and thankfully social distancing was being practiced (my sleeping brain is very detailed about these things) but I knew no one there and could not find a place to sit.
Worse yet, I was totally embarrassed because I was wearing an unmatched outfit that included shabby sweatpants and I had no shoes.
I heard folks whispering and saw them staring but couldn’t make out what they were saying, yet I was certain that their banter included, but wasn’t limited to, “Boy, that Lori Clinch is really slipping.”
The only thing that is good about these dreams is waking up from them and realizing that I no longer had to worry about losing babies or trying to find shoes to match my sweatpants during a concert.
Now that I’m awake, there’s one thing for sure that I’m going to do — call up Patti and tell her maybe her dress slacks are too short and ask her if she ever thought of that!
