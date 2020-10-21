Clinch: When you find the perfect pen, you hold onto it

I’ve written here before about my love for the perfect pen.
I came across a brand of them about a year ago and after jotting a few notes, I decided that I never wanted to write with anything else. I strategically placed them in the home office and in my workstation drawer in the kitchen. Then I put one in my purse and hid one in my glove box.
I felt quite content and secure with my pen situation until I noticed my Pat, the worst hand writer of all time, working on a spreadsheet with nothing other than one of my prized pens.
“What are you doing?” I asked with disbelief. To me, it was like watching someone who doesn’t care about art using expensive paints to dab a few strokes on a canvas.
“Well,” he replied, “I’m writing out this final bill for you to type up.”
“But you’re using one of my pens!” I said with exasperation.
“They just write so nice,” he replied, “and I really can’t see me writing with anything else.”
I let it slide, doubled down on the next big pen purchase and doled the pens out sparingly.
In the antique shop, I keep one pen in a caddy where only I know where it is, and another back in our pricing area, with the tags and on the side of the pricing area that, while the area is not officially labeled mine, we all know that it is.
Then one day Tyler, a fine and brilliant young man who is a math teacher by trade, but likes to help us out from time to time, was sitting at the table in our antique shop, helping me price some stuff.
I meandered over to the table and sat down next to him and noticed that he was using none other than my pen. I knew it was my pen, because I clearly have it tagged and taped with a sign that says, “Lori’s Pen.”
“What exactly do you have there, Tyler?” I asked accusingly. At the time he was looking it over slowly and seemed perplexed by the signage it boasted.
“Well,” he replied, “apparently this is your pen.”
“And you know this how?”
“Well this certainly makes it clear,” he said as he pointed to the sticker.
“Uh, huh! And now that you know, what are you going to do?”
He looked at me and replied with a sly smile. “I’m going to keep writing with it. I don’t see how I can possibly write with anything else.”
Despite my nagging and complaining, Tyler kept writing with it and when he’d had enough of me, he put it in the common pricing box pretending to be considerate as he said, “This way we both can use it.”
Despite Tyler’s pen borrowing ways, he’s one heck of a worker. He stays on top of the tasks at hand, is great with the customers and best yet, follows my list of chores and fresh ideas that I present him with every day.
So, one fine morning, I told him that I needed to talk to him.
I handed him a small, narrow box and said, “Pat and I have discussed this at length, and we did not make this decision lightly.” I made the statement stoically and faked a bit of emotion. “It wasn’t easy, but you’ve been so good to us that we’ve decided that we wanted you to have this as a token of our gratitude.”
Being a young and humble man, I could see the situation made Tyler a bit uncomfortable. “What is it?” he asked.
“Just open it.”
Inside the box was a beautiful cloth sleeve and inside that was a pen like mine, clearly marked “Tyler’s Pen.”
Oh, yeah, we’re nothing if not good to our help. Tyler laughed for a moment, then stuck it in his pocket and said, “Thank you.”
“Whatever,” I replied. “Now just leave my pen the heck alone.”
