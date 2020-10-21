Clinch: When you find the perfect pen, you hold onto it

Then one day Tyler, a fine and brilliant young man who is a math teacher by trade, but likes to help us out from time to time, was sitting at the table in our antique shop, helping me price some stuff.

I meandered over to the table and sat down next to him and noticed that he was using none other than my pen. I knew it was my pen, because I clearly have it tagged and taped with a sign that says, “Lori’s Pen.”

“What exactly do you have there, Tyler?” I asked accusingly. At the time he was looking it over slowly and seemed perplexed by the signage it boasted.

“Well,” he replied, “apparently this is your pen.”

“And you know this how?”

“Well this certainly makes it clear,” he said as he pointed to the sticker.

“Uh, huh! And now that you know, what are you going to do?”

He looked at me and replied with a sly smile. “I’m going to keep writing with it. I don’t see how I can possibly write with anything else.”

Despite my nagging and complaining, Tyler kept writing with it and when he’d had enough of me, he put it in the common pricing box pretending to be considerate as he said, “This way we both can use it.”