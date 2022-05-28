Editorial: Revisiting the stories of those who sacrificed

As the volunteers of North Platte’s World War II Canteen served one troop train after another, they surely wondered whether some of their service customers were receiving the last tastes of home they would ever know.

On this Memorial Day weekend, we now can give you the names of a few such people.

We learned about them while preparing “Canteen: The Letters,” The Telegraph’s forthcoming sequel to our 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened.” Our partners for that book, Pediment Publishing of Battle Ground, Washington, expect to have it ready for sale in August. It’s in the proofreading stage now.

The follow-up book’s title tells exactly what it’s about. Just as our first book re-presented the real-time Canteen coverage of The Telegraph and the original North Platte Daily Bulletin, so “Canteen: The Letters” features the words and feelings of the military people and families our city and region served those 51 months.

They started sharing their gratitude almost immediately after the Canteen’s Christmas Day 1941 opening. Our book includes all or parts of 278 letters, postcards, telegrams and emails — about one-third of what we had available — representing every state and covering almost exactly 80 years: Dec. 30, 1941, to Dec. 29, 2021.

How many veterans wrote North Platte all those years? There’s no way to know for sure, but we estimate at least 16,000, based on wartime estimates and the known letters from later decades.

It’s because of them, and the ever-increasing digitization of genealogical records, that we can tell you a little about five World War II service members — four of them verified Canteen customers — who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

» We start with the Rev. Barrett L. Tyler, an Episcopal chaplain, who visited North Platte — apparently with a 43rd Infantry Division artillery unit — on Sept. 4, 1942. His thank-you letter ran in The Telegraph 18 days later.

Tyler went on with his men to the South Pacific. He served them and lived alongside them on the Solomon Islands, in New Guinea and finally in Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s long-promised liberation of the Philippines. He was on the main island of Luzon when Japanese artillery fire killed him on March 14, 1945. Tyler remains there in the Manila American Cemetery.

» Three months after Tyler’s visit, Lt. Owen Cornett was part of a special set of Canteen customers. He and his bomber crew landed at Lee Bird Field on Dec. 23, 1942, and were forced to spend Christmas in North Platte. Canteen volunteers found homes where they could stay and share a holiday dinner.

Cornett cosigned his crew’s thank-you letter that was published in The Telegraph. His mother, Louise, separately wrote with her own gratitude. But half a year later, Cornett died when his B-17 “Flying Fortress” collided with another U.S. bomber over Kiel, Germany, on June 13, 1943.

» In the spring of 1943, the Canteen’s customers included brand-new recruits on their way to join the soon-to-be-legendary 442nd Regimental Combat Team. They were Nisei, first-generation Americans of Japanese descent, whose numbers included 120,000 unjustly held in wartime internment camps.

Pvt. Larry Mizumoto, then at basic training in Mississippi, wrote an eloquent letter about North Platte’s generosity that The Telegraph published on May 21, 1943. Assigned to military intelligence, he served in New Guinea. Mizumoto died in Illinois on July 8, 1945, a month before the Japanese surrendered.

» Pfc. Masuto Sakado, meanwhile, traveled to Europe with the 442nd and helped write its story as America’s most decorated unit for its size. He was wounded fighting the Germans in France and died on Aug. 19, 1944. Sakado’s brother, Ted, had thanked the Canteen on his behalf a year earlier.

» Finally, we honor Sgt. Daniel Bate Jr. of North Platte, cited in a February 1986 letter from a wartime buddy and Canteen customer inquiring about his fate. The son of Canteen volunteer Isabel Bate was a navigator aboard a Marine plane that disappeared between New Caledonia and Bougainville in the Pacific. He was declared missing on May 26, 1944, and later declared dead.

As we recall all our nation’s fallen this weekend, let us honor these five and all the unknown others who died far from home with the Canteen’s kindnesses in their memories.