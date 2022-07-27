Embrace life regardless of the struggles

Many times in looking at where I stand in this world I find myself simply existing rather than living.

When that happens, I am often blind-sided by a feeling of complacency that has crept in and I take the blessings of God for granted. The grass, in many aspects, looks greener somewhere else and if I’m honest, that basically comes from a mind and heart that have disengaged from the important things.

There appears to be a lot of people in our world, including me at times, who seem to focus on wishing things were different rather than just making the best of each day. It is hard work to look at life from anything other than a selfish perspective because that is part of our sinful nature.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. We were designed to be overcomers. But we must understand that it doesn’t come easy. To become the best version of ourselves that God has planted in us, we have to get after it.

Nobody becomes successful by wishing our life away hoping to hit the proverbial lottery. And it’s not all about money that I’m writing. The lottery can be finding the perfect relationship, the best job, a dream car or home or anything that satisfies our self-indulging pleasures.

Funny thing is none of those things satisfy long term. They are inadequate microwave-produced wants that fade away with the shine that attracted us to them in the first place.

So much of what we are looking for is right in front of us, but the goal of Satan is to distract us so we are frustrated from reaching our potential. He does that by holding up a picture of what society deems as perfect and ideal and then tries to deceive us into thinking that is what we should be.

The pain of trying to be accepted by the people we think are important in this world can be devastating for most of us. We live and do things looking for approval from those folks and don’t realize they are not even aware of our existence. The so-called standard bearers are too wrapped up in themselves to pay any attention to the rest of us.

I must tell you that nobody is watching you as much as you think they might be, so why would you want to live your life trying to be what you think they want you to be. They really don’t care.

But there is someone who does care and he just wants you to be who he designed you to be — nothing more, nothing less.

When you hear that Jesus accepts you just as you are, you need to understand that doesn’t mean he wants you to remain in your sin. He’d like to help you achieve the peace that only comes with a true relationship with him.

It is more than knowing about God, it is actually knowing him.

As hard as I try, my Christian life is not perfect and I struggle with the same things everybody else does. But when I recognize my imperfections, I do my best to draw closer to the Lord and not allow that old Devil to draw me away from what I know to be the truth.

Give Jesus the chance to help you find fulfilment and joy in this world of imperfection and struggle.

Put the just existing part behind you and begin living what is right in front of you.