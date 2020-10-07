Fischer: A new era for the Middle East

One of the most overlooked achievements of President Trump’s nearly four years in office came recently, when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced that they will normalize relations with Israel in a deal known as the Abraham Accords.

On one level, it is understandable that this story got lost in the news. The world is still fighting the greatest pandemic of our lifetimes, the West Coast is battling wildfires, and hurricane season is affecting the Gulf Coast. Even so, this is a momentous agreement.

In the deal, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to formally establish diplomatic relations with Israel. This makes them just the third and fourth Arab countries to do so, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

While this deal doesn’t guarantee peace in the Middle East, it does represent the end of an era of politics in the region. Since Israel’s establishment after World War II, most other countries in the Middle East have viewed them as an adversary rather than as a potential friend. Israel is the world’s only Jewish state, and they are the only democracy in the Middle East.