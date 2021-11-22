Fischer: Amid challenges, be thankful

In September 1620, the Mayflower set sail from Plymouth, England, bound for the New World. The ship’s 102 passengers and 30 crew members — an eclectic mix of religious families fleeing persecution and single men seeking to become landowners on a new continent — had one thing in common: They hoped that better lives were waiting for them at the other end of the sea.

Only half of the Pilgrims would live to see the spring. Those who did had a lot to be thankful for, so after a successful first harvest in the fall of 1621, they gathered to share a meal with the local Native American tribe who had helped them survive the brutal New England winter. Four hundred years ago this month, Thanksgiving was born.

I love Thanksgiving and see it as the quintessentially American holiday. It was started by colonists who were willing to risk everything, even their lives, for freedom. Thanksgiving combines that pioneer spirit with an enduring gratitude for the American way of life.

As you enjoy this time with your family, remember that many of the families of our service members will have an empty seat at their Thanksgiving tables this year. Of all the things to be grateful for, the daily service and sacrifice of these brave men and women should be at the top of the list.