Fischer: Better broadband access needed

On May 5, I held a meeting with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in Lincoln, where he spoke with Nebraska state senators on the Unicameral’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee and also with members of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. This was a wonderful chance for these Nebraska leaders to talk with Commissioner Carr about what’s going right in our state and about what we could be doing better.

The Nebraska Sandhills have taught me that people in rural America often have to work harder to have access to basic services that are more readily available in cities. One of these is high-speed internet. When you live outside of a city’s limits, it can be much more expensive to connect your house to broadband. As a result, only about three-quarters of rural residents have reliable internet connections available in their homes.

These Americans are at risk of being left behind in our increasingly digital world. I don’t think someone’s ability to attend school online or participate in telehealth and visit with their doctor remotely should depend on where they live. Commissioner Carr, one of the four current commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, agrees with me.