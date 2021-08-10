Fischer: Bill takes care of our military

At the end of July, the Senate Armed Services Committee put party affiliations aside for the 61st year in a row to craft its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill that sets the policies and priorities for America’s military. The single most fundamental duty of Congress is to provide for the common defense, and the NDAA is one of the main ways we do that.

Unfortunately, the threats we face are growing. Following the passage of the bill in committee, Chairman Jack Reed and ranking member Sen. Jim Inhofe clearly stated what we are up against: countries like China and Russia that “do not accept U.S. global leadership” and are only growing bolder in their challenges to global peace.

The Senate NDAA supports the greatest weapon we have: America’s all-volunteer force of dedicated service members. Among other things, this bill would authorize a 2.7% pay raise and reauthorize special pay and bonuses for our military men and women.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee since my first day in the Senate, I have been proud to help draft this bill each year. And as the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces for much of that time, I have been able to ensure that the NDAA supports our nuclear deterrent.