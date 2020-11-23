Fischer: Good things born of challenges

At first, it might feel strange to give thanks at the end of a year like this one. 2020 brought with it the COVID-19 pandemic, months of social unrest and economic uncertainty, and a contentious and polarized general election. People have lost loved ones, some have lost their business or job, and many have felt anxiety and stress with teaching children at home, finding day care or being worried about leaving home to go to the store.

But positive things have also happened in the midst of all of this because of the good people of our state. Nebraskans have stepped up this year, just as we did after last year’s flooding and just as we always do in the face of adversity.

When the lockdowns began and many of our most vulnerable citizens were unable to go to grocery stores in person, their neighbors made sure they had what they needed. In Kearney, for example, members of the University of Nebraska Kearney wrestling team partnered with Hot Meals USA to deliver free meals and groceries to residents in need.

The Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership has also faced the challenge of COVID-19 head-on. They completely overhauled their business practices at the beginning of the pandemic to comply with statewide directed health measures, all while continuing to provide their crucial services to the residents of 21 central Nebraska counties.