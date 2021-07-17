Fischer: Helping veterans and their families

At the end of June, I had the honor of presenting the family of Glen Schreurs with medals from his service in World War II. Glen’s family had requested them from the National Personnel Records Center, which keeps track of medals and other documents from American soldiers’ service, and they asked my office to help them finish the process.

This same agency helped me track down two of my uncles’ service medals a few years ago. Like my uncles, Glen was a Nebraskan who served his country admirably in World War II. Glen’s heroism at the Battle of Okinawa and elsewhere in the Pacific Theater earned him eight medals and badges, including a Purple Heart, a Sharpshooter Badge with a rifle bar, and a Bronze Star with an oak leaf cluster. It was especially moving to give Glen’s family this last medal: My uncles earned the same one, one of them also with an oak leaf cluster.

Glen was barely of military age when his name was called in the draft. He served as a rifleman until his honorable discharge after being wounded in the final year of the war. He then returned home to Nebraska, where he started a beautiful family. Twenty-eight of his children, grandchildren and other relatives were present in Omaha to receive his medals.