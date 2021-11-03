Fischer: Honor veterans’ service, sacrifice

It would be hard to overstate the relief Americans felt in 1918 when they heard the “war to end all wars” was over. World War I, the deadliest conflict in history to that point, had ended.

Many families would soon be reunited with fathers, husbands, sons, and brothers — but not every American in the Great War made it home. More than 116,000 Americans perished on the battlefields of Europe, and many were never identified. On Nov. 11, 1921, to recognize the sacrifices of these unnamed heroes, Congress created a national monument in their honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On Nov. 11, we will come together to honor not only the heroes of America’s military, but also 100 years since this unknown veteran of the First World War was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

This Veterans Day, we will again honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Today, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference for the veterans who have served this country and who form such a crucial part of our communities. Community-led efforts to honor, recognize, and care for our veterans can make a big difference in a veteran’s life.

For example, take Omaha’s state-of-the-art new VA ambulatory clinic. Without the passionate efforts of local community and business leaders, it would never have happened.