Fischer: Law offers hope for ALS sufferers

Laura Lambrecht never expected to lose her father, Mark, in the way she did two years ago. Mark suffered from ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a devastating nervous-system illness that slowly robs patients of their independence and ability to live a normal life. He passed away peacefully at home in January 2020, just a year after his diagnosis.

Mark was born in Norfolk and went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he met his wife, Kristi. They were married in 1978, and that same year, the Lambrechts started a glass studio in Omaha, which soon became their life’s work. Mark and Kristi raised three wonderful daughters in Nebraska, including Laura. Laura says she and her family will remember Mark as a hardworking entrepreneur, a loving father and husband, and a man of deep faith.

Mark lived a remarkable life. But ALS doesn’t discriminate. It will affect one in every 300 Americans at some point in their lives. Veterans are twice as likely to receive a diagnosis as those who haven’t served, and every single day, 15 families like the Lambrechts will hear that one of their loved ones has been diagnosed with ALS.