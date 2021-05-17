Fischer: Quarters to honor amazing women

Sally Ride made history in 1983 as the first American woman to go to space. She had achieved her dream of becoming a NASA astronaut just five years before as part of the first astronaut class to accept women. After her service with NASA, she went on to teach college physics, and she also co-wrote several books aimed at introducing children to careers in science.

Angelou and Ride were chosen because their examples have inspired generations of women to excel in their own fields. The next 18 women will be chosen by the first female Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and they will be trailblazers as well. The Treasury Department has invited the public to submit recommendations for these next quarters. If you would like to nominate your favorite Nebraska Hall of Fame woman, you may do so through a portal on the mint’s website.

Our bill also asks the mint to issue a special quarter featuring a woman in 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. And from 2027 to 2030, they will produce coins emblematic of the sports played by our nation’s youth. These quarters will honor the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, both of which will be held in the United States. It also gives the mint the authority to make the 2028 Olympic medals, which the mint has never done before.

The 50 State Quarters Program commemorated the start of a new millennium in 1999, and the American Women Quarters Program will do the same for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, which we celebrated last year. I hope Nebraska’s next generation of leaders, both male and female, will be inspired to make the most of their bright futures when they see these extraordinary women on their quarters starting next year.