Fischer: Remembering Andy Hoffman’s remarkable life

I first met Andy Hoffman at a chili cook-off in Butte, Nebraska, in October 2004. I was running for my first term in the Nebraska Legislature. I was walking from group to group, talking with the cooks and tasting their chili, when I came upon a young man in jean overalls. I introduced myself, and we ended up talking for over 30 minutes.

Actually, it would be more accurate to say he “grilled” me for over 30 minutes with a smile on his face. He was kind, and he later became a supporter and a dear friend.

We stayed in touch during my eight years in the Unicameral. Never one to keep strongly held opinions to himself, Andy would call me every now and then to tell me how he felt about bills in the Legislature. When I decided to run for U.S. Senate, I asked him to serve as one of my county chairs.

Andy agreed. But a few weeks later, his son Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer. Jack was just 5 years old at the time.