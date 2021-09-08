Fischer: Savoring sights, flavors of State Fair

I can think of no better way to experience Nebraska than through a visit to our State Fair. From the tractor pull to the incredible food and the project showcase run by 4-H and FFA, the Nebraska State Fair brings the best of our state to Grand Island for 11 days each summer. It was a pleasure to visit this year’s fair and talk with many Nebraskans while taking in all the fair has to offer.

The fair’s traditions have a long and storied history. In fact, the State Fair is older than Nebraska itself: The first fair was held in 1859, when Nebraska was still a U.S. territory.

There was a nine-year gap until the next fair was held in 1868, but it has brought Nebraskans together every year since then, with the exception of a few years during World Wars I and II.

Not even COVID-19 could keep the fair from operating last year. They had to scale some things back, but they found a way to make it work.

Even after all these years of success, this year’s State Fair was one of the biggest ever. Fair staff did the math, and the 2021 State Fair offered visitors 4,425 hours of fun things to do and see. It’s impossible to do everything you may want to each year, so I’d like to tell you about some of my favorite attractions.