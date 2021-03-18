Fischer: Strong women, strong nation

We are all different, but we each contribute with our fortitude, daring and tenacity. This diversity makes our entire country stronger — and our root system is all the women throughout our nation’s history whose firmness of mind and brilliance changed the world.

March is Women’s History Month. This month is a chance to look back on how far we’ve come in the 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified, and also to give thanks for the brave women whose vision of a better future made lives like mine possible.

The suffragists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries paved the way for future women’s involvement in politics, including my own. Because of the trail they blazed, I was fortunate to have female political role models in my life. Among them are Kay Orr, Nebraska’s first female governor and the first female Republican governor in the United States, and Virginia Smith, who served as my congressional representative and was the first woman from Nebraska to hold a seat in the House of Representatives.

Women are able to see an opportunity in politics and community leadership because we stood on the shoulders of those who came before us. Not so long ago, women couldn’t even dream of serving their communities.