Fischer: Supreme Court: No more than 9

Beyond the damage it would do to our country, court packing is a losing issue. Only 34% of registered voters favor increasing the size of the Supreme Court, according to a poll the Washington Examiner and YouGov conducted in October. President Donald Trump nominated and the Senate confirmed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett under the same rules as President Barack Obama and every other president and Senate in American history. Most Americans agree: One party shouldn’t be able to change those rules based on the political winds of the moment.

Even though there have been nine justices on the Supreme Court for more than 150 years, this isn’t the first time that our nation’s highest court has been put in danger. After the Supreme Court found several parts of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal to be unconstitutional in the 1930s, the president threatened to appoint “assistant justices” for every justice over age 70 who refused to retire, which would have expanded the court to 15 and guaranteed President Roosevelt a liberal majority.

Thankfully, the Senate voted against his plan by a margin of 70-20, with most of the Senate’s 76 Democrats voting against the leader of their own party. At the time, the Senate Judiciary Committee declared that the move to expand the court was in “direct violation of the spirit of the American Constitution.”