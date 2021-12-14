Fischer: The case against court packing

Adding justices to the Supreme Court is court packing, plain and simple. President Franklin Roosevelt explored the idea in the 1930s, after the Supreme Court struck down key parts of his New Deal. The commission’s report called his attempt to pack the court a “needless, futile, and utterly dangerous abandonment of constitutional principle.” No president has been reckless enough — or short-sighted enough — to push for it since.

President Biden notably said he was “not a fan” of court packing during his campaign. Then he backtracked and said he was open to the idea, giving into pressure from the far left wing of his party. He created this commission instead, leaving the problem of taking a position on this issue for another, more politically convenient day.

As the commission’s own report details, court packing is often used as a political weapon in authoritarian regimes — not in the United States. In Venezuela, for example, Hugo Chavez cemented support for his socialist policies by expanding the country’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice from 20 members to 32 back in 2004. Look at all the good that did for what was once the wealthiest country in South America.