Fischer: Together, we accomplished much in 2021

As another year draws to a close, we have a lot to be grateful for. The recent tornadoes and storms brought hurricane-force winds and left thousands without power. But as powerful and dangerous as these storms were, Nebraska avoided disaster.

Other states haven’t been as fortunate. Earlier this month, Kentucky was devastated by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people and reduced entire towns to rubble.

Nebraskans sprang into action, just as we always do. The Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa sent volunteers to hand out food, blankets and other essential items. Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 also traveled to Kentucky to help with the recovery. And many more Nebraskans have rushed to donate blood.

Stories like these are why I am so proud to serve as your U.S. senator. Working together, we can overcome any challenge and accomplish great things. That includes important victories we have won for our state during my time in public service.

This year is no exception. From working to protect cattle markets to supporting our veterans and securing a well-deserved pay raise for our troops, Nebraskans can be proud of what we achieved.