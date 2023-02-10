I come in a few minutes early to the retirement community I serve as pastor on Sunday afternoons. Some have already made it to their seats. Others will show up right on time. Fewer will show up a few minutes late.

It isn’t a large group. Sometimes five attendees. The last few weeks we have had about 12 folks show up.

Among our attendees are a husband and wife. He is in independent living. She requires full-time care. My friend probably could have found a place to live in town and made his way in to visit her every day, but that plan is not for him.

He wants to be with his wife. He picks her up and brings her to the worship service. He is hard of hearing. She has a disease that stiffens her muscles and gives her very little control of her movement. They sit close together. The love they share is evident.

As the service goes on, she slips out of the barriers that are holding her into her seat. He notices quickly. He slowly attempts, again and again, to get her right. I offer to help. He will hear none of me helping.

He slowly, gently rocks her until she gets her blanket in the right place, holding her snug in the chair. She sings when songs play. He sings when he can hear what is going on.

In the Old Testament Hebrew, the word for love is “chesed.” It means covenant loyalty. In the Hebrew mind, a God who loves and a people who love are those who remain faithful and loyal, who keep their promises and covenants.

The main word for love in Hebrew has little to do with feelings and comfort, affection or attraction. It has to do with keeping a promise, with being faithful to a commitment, with sticking with someone in love even when it is not always easy. Even when it hurts.

So, as we approach Valentine’s Day, there is a lot of talk about love. Love as passion and sexual attraction. Love as affection. Love as sharing some of the same interests. Yet, when I think about Valentine’s Day, I think of something else.

When I think of Valentine’s Day, I think of a couple who have been married for over 50 years. She has been like Ruth, going where he goes, making his people her people. And I know they moved more than some. She was faithful. And she continues to be. And I think of the husband, doing everything he can to be close to the woman he loves, even as he ages himself. Smiling at her. Soothing her. Caring for her needs.

All the adrenaline of finding a match for a day of love may be exciting. Gifts and treats may be wonderful. But when I think of love between a couple on Valentine’s Day, I think of my friends at the rest home. And I am touched and in awe.