From the Pulpit: Accompanying a sister in Christ at the end of life's journey

We celebrated All Saints’ Day on the first Sunday of November at First Presbyterian. It is a beautiful way to begin our month. We honor those saints that have completed their holy and earthly journey in the past year.

While All Saints’ Day is technically on Nov. 1, we pay our tributes as with many churches on the first Sunday of November. We honor these saints with a special liturgy, a candle, and a ringing bell as we acknowledge them for joining the church triumphant.

In many churches, the day is typically to honor all of those saved through Christ. All Saints’ Day is a day to remember in thanksgiving to God for the faithfully departed.

“We will not all die, but we will all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For this perishable body must put on imperishability, and this mortal body must put on immortality. When this perishable body puts on imperishability, and this mortal body puts on immortality, then the saying that is written will be fulfilled: ‘Death has been swallowed up in victory.’ But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

— 1 Corinthians 15:51-54

***

I was spending time with the great residents at a local care facility recently during our monthly worship service. I was called upon by the staff to pray with a resident that was nearing death.

Caring for and sharing moments with one during this time of transition is so very special to me. It is a privilege to walk with a family and their loved ones in this moment of vulnerability.

As I made my way down the hall to visit this sister in Christ, I noticed the busyness all around me. Residents were working on exercise equipment. Residents were watching television and chatting with friends they encountered. Visitors were coming to see their loved ones. Staff members were handling their responsibilities and tending to the care of those they serve. In addition to their duties, staff members stopped to chat with residents as they passed in the hallways.

It was a community. A community of togetherness and peace.

Her room was dimly lit. The only light in the room sifted in through the southern window and past the curtain. The sweetest and softest music was playing and the notes eloquently blanketed the bustle outside the heavy oak door. The hum of a humidifier added a bit of calmness and steadiness. The weather outside, dreary and gray, created even more coziness inside this peace-filled room.

No matter our chaos. No matter our schedules. This moment was stopped. History held still. There were no errands to run. No sermons to write. No committees to meet. It was just us … brought together by the Holy Spirit.

I situated myself by her bed and delicately placed my hand on hers. Her eyes gracefully opened to see my smile and as if to introduce herself to me.

I introduced myself and my intentions of spending time in Scripture and prayer. I reassured my new friend there was no need to adjust herself or even keep her eyes open. I was simply there for the work of the Holy Spirit.

As I became a bit emotional due to the preciousness of the experience, my friend seemed to be a bit restless. Her mothering nature was to soothe me.

As the words of Scripture floated through the room, so did the Spirit.

The breathing of my sister in Christ became less labored and her body became less stressed. I prayed over her and reminded her to rest. Her precious face, tired and worn, lay tenderly on her pillow.

Just rest, my Beloved.