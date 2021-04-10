From the pulpit, April 10

Eggs and stones

One of my favorite Easter traditions was, and still is, a good Easter egg hunt. Except, I used to enjoy finding them, and now I find more pleasure in hiding the eggs. This year I preached a Easter homily/sermon and used a giant basket full of colored eggs. When I was finished, a young girl asked me where in the world could I hide so many eggs? "Good question," I exclaimed. "Maybe I will just hide the whole basket, but in one really good hiding place!"

The more I thought about hiding and seeking eggs, the more I reflected on my own hiding at times. How often, instead of dealing with the really hard stuff in life, I tend to just want to run and hide. However, the truth is, what I really need is to be found. Maybe I could start a new “adult” Easter egg hunt and inside the eggs we place the things we are running or hiding from; then we could pray and go out and find the eggs with Jesus, giving Him the joy of really finding us.

Finding eggs also reminded me of a story I heard once in confession by a wise old priest who has since passed. I told him I was tired of confessing the same things over and over again.