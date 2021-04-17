From the pulpit, April 17

Once identified, how do we turn from our idols? Robert Thune, in “Gospel Eldership” (New Growth Press), contends that we must prayerfully neuter our idols in three ways.

First, we identify how weak they are: “God, this idol cannot deliver what it promises. It fails me time and again! It has not done for me what You have done.”

Next, we identify how dangerous they are: “God, this idol has enslaved me. It exerts influence and mastery over me. It wants to destroy me. And the longer I serve it, the more deeply it grips me.”

Finally, we identify how offensive they are: “God, when I serve this idol, I spit in Your face and tell you that You are not enough. I dishonor my Savior and His sacrifice for me on the cross. Despite all You’ve done for me, this idol is more beautiful and fulfilling to me than You.”