From the pulpit, April 17

Are you an idol worshipper? What?! Me? Of course not. After all, isn’t an idol a carved totem or a statue made of silver or gold? Unenlightened people may have worshipped idols like this in the past, but we’re much more advanced and scientific. Our rationality would never stoop to worshipping something so silly. Right?
Yet when we realize that idols can take many forms, then we might not feel so smug and self-assured. Timothy Keller, in his book “Counterfeit Gods,” asserts, “A counterfeit god is anything so central and essential to your life that, should you lose it, your life would feel hardly worth living.”
With this in mind, we realize we could turn any number of things — even good things — into idols. Our spouse, children, job, financial security, attractiveness, intellect, sexuality and even spirituality — all of these things can become idols that we serve as fervently as any past generation. Again, Keller explains all idolatry originates in one of four root longings: comfort (longing for pleasure), power (longing for influence or recognition), control (longing to have everything go according to my plan) or approval (longing to be accepted or desired). How about now? Can we spot any idols in our own lives?
The apostle Paul rejoiced with a church in “how (they) turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God.” (1 Thessalonians 1:9) This is the initial and ongoing step for any person who would follow Christ — to turn toward God from idols. To do this, we must first see them and confess they are real and active in our lives. Will we turn a blind eye or prayerfully ask the Lord to reveal our idols?
Once identified, how do we turn from our idols? Robert Thune, in “Gospel Eldership” (New Growth Press), contends that we must prayerfully neuter our idols in three ways.
First, we identify how weak they are: “God, this idol cannot deliver what it promises. It fails me time and again! It has not done for me what You have done.”
Next, we identify how dangerous they are: “God, this idol has enslaved me. It exerts influence and mastery over me. It wants to destroy me. And the longer I serve it, the more deeply it grips me.”
Finally, we identify how offensive they are: “God, when I serve this idol, I spit in Your face and tell you that You are not enough. I dishonor my Savior and His sacrifice for me on the cross. Despite all You’ve done for me, this idol is more beautiful and fulfilling to me than You.”
And as good as it is to identify and neuter our idols, we can’t simply grit our teeth and will our way out of idolatry — that effort is far too weak. The only real way to fully eliminate them from our lives is to replace them with a more powerful affection. Idols falsely promise to give to us (comfort, power, control or approval), but only end up stealing from us. Conversely, “(God) who did not spare his own Son but gave him up for us all, how will he not also with him graciously give us all things?” (Romans 8:32)
Ponder the enormity of God’s generous mercy — sacrificing His only Son to pay the penalty of death earned by every one of us through our sin — and then graciously giving freedom to every person willing to accept this gift by faith. When we fully grasp the staggering impact of this amazing commitment He offers us, at extreme cost to himself at the cross, the hollow promises of idols pale in comparison and we can willingly surrender them on the altar of gratitude for our Savior who graciously gave us all things
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church